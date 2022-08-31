Edwin Diaz’ walkout song “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet has gone viral over the past couple of months. The song gets New York Mets fans out of their seats and cheering when Edwin Diaz enters games. However, Atlanta Braves All-Star William Contreras has also been using the song as his walk-up song. But two members of Blasterjaxx sent a clear message to Contreras and anyone else who wishes to use “Narco” as their walkout or walk-up music moving forward, per SNY Mets on Twitter and MLB Network’s Off Base.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO