ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

Why Tennessee Played Freshman Defenders Early Against Ball State

Tennessee coaches touted their improved defensive depth throughout fall camp. The Vols claimed they would use more players and freshmen Elijah Herring and Josh Josephs early playing time against Ball State may be the best evidence to support that through one game. Herring played 20 snaps and Josephs played 14...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Stands In ESPN’s Latest Bracketology Update

Tennessee’s basketball team is back on campus as the fall semester begins and the team works towards the late September official start of practice. The Vols still have one scholarship remaining but bearing a surprise late addition, Rick Barnes’ eighth roster at Tennessee is set. There’s plenty of buzz around the reigning SEC Tournament champions who return four starters and 58.3% of their scoring.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

New Impact Players Emerge for Tennessee During Ball State Victory

Besides the 49-point victory to open the season, one of the most beneficial aspects of Tennessee’s blowout win over Ball State to start the season is the sheer amount of players that Tennessee was able to rotate in. From backup defensive backs to freshman wide receivers, Tennessee was able to get plenty of guys on-field experience before the Vols’ ranked matchup with Pittsburgh this coming weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State

Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy