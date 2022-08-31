Besides the 49-point victory to open the season, one of the most beneficial aspects of Tennessee’s blowout win over Ball State to start the season is the sheer amount of players that Tennessee was able to rotate in. From backup defensive backs to freshman wide receivers, Tennessee was able to get plenty of guys on-field experience before the Vols’ ranked matchup with Pittsburgh this coming weekend.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO