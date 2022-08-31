ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
As Montana Celebrates The Holiday Weekend, Here’s How We Labor.

It's the last big weekend of the summer. As Labor Day approaches and we get ready to celebrate a three-day weekend and say goodbye to summer, it's time to reflect. Labor Day has been around since 1882 and was established to celebrate the worker. Of course, as time has passed, we focus more on going to the lake, eating, drinking, and spending time with family and friends.
MONTANA STATE
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”

If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
BILLINGS, MT
Bozeman, MT
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again

Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs

We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
MONTANA STATE
How Montana is Trying to Solve its Struggles with Teacher Pay

Olivia DeJohn laughs as she chalks up having found a classroom she loves so early in her teaching career to serendipity. She teaches second grade at Missoula’s Paxson Elementary School, a job she quips “fell into my lap.” She did her student teaching at Paxson while getting her master’s degree at the University of Montana and, as a result, was asked to serve as a long-term substitute for an educator who had to go on leave.
MONTANA STATE
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains

Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
MONTANA STATE
Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?

Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?. Freddy Monares: Welcome to the Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio driven by your curiosity about Montana. I’m your host Freddy Monares. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We’ll answer questions — large...
MONTANA STATE
8 future fisheries projects approved for Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Tuesday the approval of eight projects helping to increase habitat access for brown and rainbow trout. The projects also help manage native and non-native fish. According to the news release, funding is received by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, part of the Future...
MONTANA STATE
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?

Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
MONTANA STATE
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

