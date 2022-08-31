A move to strengthen the state’s concealed-carry law is dead. California legislators rejected a bill that would tighten the rules on a person’s right to carry firearms outside the home. The measure failed early yesterday morning by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. The bill would’ve enacted new regulations and background check requirements for gun owners to obtain permits, as well as expand the list of places where guns cannot be carried. Those areas included bars, parks, casinos, sports arenas and churches.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO