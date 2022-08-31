ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Last week was the first official week of college football across the country, but this week marks the first in which every team gets to take the field. That includes the matchup of the week when No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)

Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
LIVE THREAD: Nebraska 31, North Dakota 17; 4Q

TOUCHDOWN: Ajay Allen scores on a 14-yard touchdown run. Backed up in its own end zone, Nebraska football found a way to escape and grind out a long drive of its own. It started when Thompson hit Trey Palmer down the sidelines and then Anthony Grant followed with a series of runs that put the Huskers deep into Fighting Hawks territory.
LINCOLN, NE
How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia

---- Oregon's fourth drive of the game ended with points. Oregon took over at their own 25 and converted a third and one on a rushing play by Cardwell to extend the drive. Bo Nix completed an 11-yard pass to tight end, Terrance Ferguson, for the first down, and then again to Chase Cota for 12 and another first down. Nix completed a seven-yard pass three plays later for another first down and the Bulldogs were called for unnecessary roughness, putting the Ducks at the Georgia 11. Oregon couldn't move any close and Camden Lewis converted a 35-yard field goal to get Oregon on the board.
EUGENE, OR
OU-UTEP: Live game thread

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between them and the visiting UTEP Miners, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Venables, of course, was...
NORMAN, OK
At least eight Miami Hurricanes out vs. Bethune-Cookman

The Miami Hurricanes appear to be without a number of players going into the season opening contest against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman. UM coach Mario Cristobal does not plan to address/announce suspensions until after the game. Some of the players out for the Bethune-Cookman game are injured. During pregame warm-ups, InsideTheU...
