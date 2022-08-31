Read full article on original website
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Last week was the first official week of college football across the country, but this week marks the first in which every team gets to take the field. That includes the matchup of the week when No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
College GameDay Fans Are Making the Same Joke About New Anchor Jess Sims’ Outfit
Today (September 3) is a big day for NCAA football and its fans. Not only is it officially Week 1 of college football but it’s also the start of the 36th season of College GameDay. To add to that excitement, GameDay introduced a brand new on-site reporter and personality, Peloton instructor and sports reporter, Jess Sims.
Player Reaction To Donovan Mitchell's Trade To The Cavaliers
Rip Hamilton gives his reactions as a former player to the blockbuster trade of Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers.
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Report Card: Grading Iowa's Week 1 win over South Dakota State
It wasn't pretty by any means. However, Iowa was able to come away with a 7-3 victory inside Kinnick Stadium over South Dakota State to improve to 1-0 on the season. Here are grades from the Hawkeyes' performance via David Eickholt and Sean Bock. Passing Offense. Bock: F. Eickholt: F.
Analysis: What Tennessee is getting in four-star center JP Estrella
Tennessee basketball added one of the best big men in the 2023 class on Friday afternoon when four-star center JP Estrella picked the Vols over Syracuse and Iowa. The Vols added one of the most unique bigs, too. “Estrella is a late-bloomer who has grown eight inches since his freshman...
LIVE THREAD: Nebraska 31, North Dakota 17; 4Q
TOUCHDOWN: Ajay Allen scores on a 14-yard touchdown run. Backed up in its own end zone, Nebraska football found a way to escape and grind out a long drive of its own. It started when Thompson hit Trey Palmer down the sidelines and then Anthony Grant followed with a series of runs that put the Huskers deep into Fighting Hawks territory.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
LSU defense leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Florida State
The LSU Tigers finally get their season started on Sunday night in the Superdome against the Florida State Seminoles. The Brian Kelly era gets started in mere days, and there are still a ton of questions left to answer about the team. Florida State, on the other hand, has already...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia
---- Oregon's fourth drive of the game ended with points. Oregon took over at their own 25 and converted a third and one on a rushing play by Cardwell to extend the drive. Bo Nix completed an 11-yard pass to tight end, Terrance Ferguson, for the first down, and then again to Chase Cota for 12 and another first down. Nix completed a seven-yard pass three plays later for another first down and the Bulldogs were called for unnecessary roughness, putting the Ducks at the Georgia 11. Oregon couldn't move any close and Camden Lewis converted a 35-yard field goal to get Oregon on the board.
OU-UTEP: Live game thread
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between them and the visiting UTEP Miners, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Venables, of course, was...
At least eight Miami Hurricanes out vs. Bethune-Cookman
The Miami Hurricanes appear to be without a number of players going into the season opening contest against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman. UM coach Mario Cristobal does not plan to address/announce suspensions until after the game. Some of the players out for the Bethune-Cookman game are injured. During pregame warm-ups, InsideTheU...
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson enters transfer portal on eve of season opener
Wide receiver Dannis Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson's name appeared in the official NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The fourth-year senior will have two seasons to play somewhere else. Jackson was caught in a numbers game at the receiver position, as Ole Miss added four new experienced...
Four-star forward Brandon Williams breaks down his final two schools, nearing decision
Four-star senior Brandon Williams is down to two schools and nearing a decision. The 6-foot-7 forward from (New York) Christ the King, is down to UCLA and St. John’s and has visited both programs. “I’ll probably be making my decision by the end of this week,” Williams said....
Live Updates: Iowa State - 42 vs Southeast Missouri - 10; Final
New quarterback, new running back, no problem. The Iowa State Cyclones opened their 2022 season with a 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday. While new starters Hunter Deekers and Jirehl Brock looked settled, it was a familiar face that put on a show for Cyclone fans early in the game.
Virginia Tech Football: Pry confirms Brion Murray legal issue, issues suspension
As was reported on Tuesday night for VIP subscribers, Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray was arrested earlier this month and will subsequently miss the season opener against Old Dominion on Friday. Murray, a redshirt senior, has the following charge: Fugitive with felony arrest. The arrest stems from unpaid traffic...
