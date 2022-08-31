ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man

Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after crash on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a traffic collision on I-580 Saturday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 9:40 p.m., all lanes going westbound on the highway are shut down. The crash happened in the area of I-580 at W MacArthur Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. A coroner […]
OAKLAND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire that burned barn in Pacifica

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire that burned a barn in Pacifica Friday afternoon, officials announced on Twitter. The fire burned around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Shamrock Ranch Road near Highway 1. The fire grew to 50 by 25 feet, according to Cal Fire CZU. Crews were able […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

New dog park opens in Windsor’s Keiser Park

The Town of Windsor Parks and Recreation Department is happy to announce the opening of the Keiser Dog Park. The park opened on Friday, Sept. 2, right before the Labor Day holiday. The dog park is situated in the southern oak grove near the park entrance from Windsor High School.
WINDSOR, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

2 prisoners escape Contra Costa County detention center

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Willie,’ ‘Bluey’ and ‘Hakuna’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Need a new friend? Head on over to Clearlake Animal Control and meet the adoptable dogs. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire...
CLEARLAKE, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Allbirds Coming to Broadway Plaza in Downtown Walnut Creek

Thanks to a reader for sending word that the shoe store Allbirds is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek where half of Amazon Books used to be. They’ll be located next to Aritzia. Check out their online selection here. From their website:. After years of researching and...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

