Sonoma County launches pilot program to provide guaranteed income for over 300 families
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Sonoma County is partnering with the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg and a coalition of community groups to launch a two-year pilot program that will provide a guaranteed minimum income of $500 a month to 305 low-income families as it studies the program’s impacts on reducing poverty and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco
Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SFGate
'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man
Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Love story: Oakland couple fell in love 15 years ago, opens 2nd café at business where they met
"It's a big day because we are opening our dream café," said Latorra M., owner of Oaklandia Cafe & Bakery. "Me and my husband get to team up and use our superpowers."
1 dead after crash on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a traffic collision on I-580 Saturday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 9:40 p.m., all lanes going westbound on the highway are shut down. The crash happened in the area of I-580 at W MacArthur Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. A coroner […]
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
NBC Bay Area
Atria Walnut Creek Resident Ingested Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos, Family Says
Startling new allegations are emerging in the death investigation of an elderly man living at Atria Walnut Creek. The facility is owned by Atria Senior Living, which operates the San Mateo location, where the company says staff accidentally poisoned a 93-year-old resident with cleaning fluid that they thought was fruit juice over the weekend.
Crews respond to fire that burned barn in Pacifica
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire that burned a barn in Pacifica Friday afternoon, officials announced on Twitter. The fire burned around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Shamrock Ranch Road near Highway 1. The fire grew to 50 by 25 feet, according to Cal Fire CZU. Crews were able […]
Hundreds pay tribute at funeral for Richmond Minister Marvin Webb
Minister Marvin Webb “had the heart of the champion,” according to Richmond City Councilmember Nat Bates. While on the baseball field, he played hard, played to win — a big reason he went on to play professionally. And when he moved on to become the coach at Contra Costa College, he had “a very tremendous and positive impact on the players,” Bates added.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
sonomacountygazette.com
New dog park opens in Windsor’s Keiser Park
The Town of Windsor Parks and Recreation Department is happy to announce the opening of the Keiser Dog Park. The park opened on Friday, Sept. 2, right before the Labor Day holiday. The dog park is situated in the southern oak grove near the park entrance from Windsor High School.
Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
2 prisoners escape Contra Costa County detention center
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 […]
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Willie,’ ‘Bluey’ and ‘Hakuna’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Need a new friend? Head on over to Clearlake Animal Control and meet the adoptable dogs. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire...
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
beyondthecreek.com
Allbirds Coming to Broadway Plaza in Downtown Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that the shoe store Allbirds is coming to Broadway Plaza in downtown Walnut Creek where half of Amazon Books used to be. They’ll be located next to Aritzia. Check out their online selection here. From their website:. After years of researching and...
Comments / 6