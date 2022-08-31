ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police Department assists FBI in investigation

Working with federal, state and local law enforcement, the Clovis Police Department helped the FBI arrest a parent and one time dean of a boarding school for troubled youth. The charges stemmed from a scheme that took a teen against his will and transported him from California to Missouri. In...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
SELMA, CA
thesungazette.com

Farmersville man arrested on five counts of arson

According to the Visalia Police Department, on Monday Aug. 30 the Visalia Police Department arrested Christopher Lucio, 36, in Farmersville for intentionally setting fire to three dumpsters and a trailer at Visalia Charter Independent Study. Lucio was arrested and booked for five counts of arson at Tulare County Pre-Trail. On...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

A look back at history: The 1930 Watsonville race riots

Dioscoro Recio Sr. in Watsonville, 1929. (Photo cropped for article.) Photo courtesy Dioscoro Recio Jr. Filipino farm worker Fermin Tobera was slain by a bullet fired from a group of 500 white locals on Jan. 23, 1930 seeking to throw out Filipino farm hands. The crowd was accusing the workers of taking away their jobs and their women.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
GV Wire

Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate

Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

One woman dies after crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has died after a crash Sunday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called around 7:00 a.m. for reports of a crash on McKinley and Peach Avenues. When officers arrived, there were multiple cars involved and multiple lanes of traffic blocked. One...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — At least one person has died after a crash on Hwy 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday morning in Fresno, according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews were still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both cars down...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

CHP makes nearly 300 DUI arrests in first 12 hours of max enforcement

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol shared on Saturday that during the first 12 hours of their Maximum Enforcement Period for Labor Day weekend they made 288 DUI arrests across the state. The increased presence of officers will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. According to the CHP, during the 2021 Labor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

Retail Theft Suspects Identified, Remain Wanted In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The two women caught on camera stealing from a retail store on Aug. 11, in Fresno have been identified. The theft was reported when it was originally released by Fresno PD. Now, officers thank the public for helping identify this “dynamic duo.”. The pair...
FRESNO, CA

