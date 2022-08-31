Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Police Department assists FBI in investigation
Working with federal, state and local law enforcement, the Clovis Police Department helped the FBI arrest a parent and one time dean of a boarding school for troubled youth. The charges stemmed from a scheme that took a teen against his will and transported him from California to Missouri. In...
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
thesungazette.com
Farmersville man arrested on five counts of arson
According to the Visalia Police Department, on Monday Aug. 30 the Visalia Police Department arrested Christopher Lucio, 36, in Farmersville for intentionally setting fire to three dumpsters and a trailer at Visalia Charter Independent Study. Lucio was arrested and booked for five counts of arson at Tulare County Pre-Trail. On...
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
benitolink.com
A look back at history: The 1930 Watsonville race riots
Dioscoro Recio Sr. in Watsonville, 1929. (Photo cropped for article.) Photo courtesy Dioscoro Recio Jr. Filipino farm worker Fermin Tobera was slain by a bullet fired from a group of 500 white locals on Jan. 23, 1930 seeking to throw out Filipino farm hands. The crowd was accusing the workers of taking away their jobs and their women.
Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Feds accuse California businessmen of stealing $4.5M in canola to fund luxury lifestyle
A federal grand jury has indicted two businessmen for allegedly stealing $4.8 million worth of canola, selling it and using the proceeds to buy luxury homes, multiple vehicles and take trips. The multi-count indictment issued against Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, charges them...
GV Wire
Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate
Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
KMPH.com
One woman dies after crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has died after a crash Sunday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called around 7:00 a.m. for reports of a crash on McKinley and Peach Avenues. When officers arrived, there were multiple cars involved and multiple lanes of traffic blocked. One...
GV Wire
Feds Allege Valley Corporate Insider, Small Businessman Stole $5 Million in Cow Feed
Story updated at 2:44 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, to include a response from Richard Best’s attorney. A federal grand jury indicted Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, on Thursday, charging them with conspiracy and wire fraud while orchestrating the theft of cow feed valued at $4.8 million.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California judge issues $43.5M judgment against title company for unpaid employee overtime
A Fresno County Superior Court judge has approved a $43.5 million class-action judgment against a Miami-based title company that failed to pay overtime to nearly 400 of its California employees, including about 50 in the Fresno area. Judge Jeffrey Y. Hamilton Jr. on Wednesday signed the judgment against North American...
2 people killed, 3 injured in shooting at central Fresno 'dope house'
Fresno police detectives are piecing together a deadly shooting from Friday morning, but they say what they've found so far makes the violence less surprising.
KMPH.com
At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — At least one person has died after a crash on Hwy 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday morning in Fresno, according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews were still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both cars down...
Fresno repeatedly breaks heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
For the second time in three days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 109 degrees on Sunday.
Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
CHP makes nearly 300 DUI arrests in first 12 hours of max enforcement
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol shared on Saturday that during the first 12 hours of their Maximum Enforcement Period for Labor Day weekend they made 288 DUI arrests across the state. The increased presence of officers will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. According to the CHP, during the 2021 Labor […]
Abandoned home destroyed by fire in southwest Fresno, officials say
Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Fresno.
KMJ
Retail Theft Suspects Identified, Remain Wanted In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The two women caught on camera stealing from a retail store on Aug. 11, in Fresno have been identified. The theft was reported when it was originally released by Fresno PD. Now, officers thank the public for helping identify this “dynamic duo.”. The pair...
