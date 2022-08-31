Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Laurie Metcalf Wins Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys
Laurie Metcalf has won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role as Weed on Hacks. The award was handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 4. This marked Metcalf's twelfth nomination and fourth win. Hacks had a lot of contenders in...
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
Collider
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
Collider
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Zingbot ‘Brutal’ and ‘Borderline Rude’
'Big Brother 24' fans react to Zingbot calling houseguests useless, boring, and more.
Collider
Who Is Morfydd Clark, the Actor Who Plays Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power'?
If you binged those first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’re not alone. Amazon Prime’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien has seemingly paid off, as the series premiere drew a record breaking 25 million viewers. While The Rings of Power was destined to do well due to name recognition alone, the positive word-of-mouth surrounding the series has raised the level of anticipation among fans.
Collider
'How I Met Your Mother:' 9 Times Ted was Worse than Barney
How I Met Your Mother is a tale of relentless love and hopeless romanticism, a story of a starry-eyed dreamer who believes in love at first sight and happy endings. But what if this perspective is as crooked as Lily and Marshall’s first apartment? We know Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), the show's protagonist, is the narrator through whose eyes we see their world. Ted recounts all incidents based on his memory and portrays the other characters, his so-called "friends," in a way only he could have seen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
How to Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Where to Stream the 'Karate Kid' Series
Ready, aim, kick! Cobra Kai Season 5 is swinging back across our screens with its arrival this week Our favorite bad guys and occasional good guys are gearing up for more showdowns in the mall and inside the dojos, which means plenty of blood, sweat, and tears headed our way. Arriving nine months after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2020, the series continues to keep alive everything that fans have come to love about the show. Serving as a sequel series to the beloved 80s The Karate Kid franchise, each passing season sees a new (or old) villain coming out of the shadows to challenge the mighty heroes.
Collider
What Makes Morticia and Gomez Addams the Models of Romantic Love?
The dark, gothic atmosphere surrounding the Addams family is truly one of a kind – evidenced by the family’s beloved reception in pop culture, from their beginnings in 1984 to modern-day stories still exploring the interesting relationships between family members. They all take pride in reveling in the wicked and strange, especially parents Morticia Addams (Carolyn Jones) and her husband Gomez Addams (Jon Astin). But one unexpected aspect of the Addams parents’ relationship is the oddest and strangest – their overwhelmingly romantic behavior toward each other. Despite their dark atmosphere, Morticia and Gomez model the epitome of romantic love.
Collider
Creative Arts Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners, Including 'Euphoria' and 'Squid Game'
The 74th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held this past weekend and now that the two-day event has come to a close, it's clear that a handful of series and streamers reigned supreme this year. Most notably, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded an Emmy for his voice-over work on Disney+'s What If...?.
Collider
Meet The Interns of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 in New Video
In anticipation of its long-awaited 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy has released a first-look video introducing a new set of first year surgical residents who will appear in the upcoming season. The video starts with Meredith Grey giving a tour to the group of new residents, where she tells them “Congratulations, you did it. You’re here. You will save lives with this equipment, and you will end them.” With these high stakes, the video reveals to us that these interns are “diamonds in the rough”, who were not accepted elsewhere but were given a second chance to prove their abilities at Grey Sloan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
What We Learned From the Failed American Version of 'Sailor Moon'
Lost media—footage that no longer exists, is missing, or is otherwise unavailable to the public—is having a moment in 2022. Just this June, the fabled "banned episode" of Sesame Street featuring Margaret Hamilton reprising her Wicked Witch character from The Wizard of Oz, deemed too scary for children, resurfaced online. Now, another piece of footage long thought lost to time has been uncovered: The proposed American remake of Sailor Moon, an animated/live-action hybrid. And boy, is it a doozy.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is Morgoth?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore. From the very first episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sets Sauron as the big threat Middle-earth will have to face during the Second Age of Arda, the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. However, the series also underlines how the world is still recovering from a great war against Morgoth, the Dark Enemy of all creation. In fact, Sauron was only a general to Morgoth who rallied the troops of dark creatures after the Dark Enemy’s defeat. But who is Morgoth exactly? And how could he almost destroy Middle-earth? Now that The Rings of Power is available on Prime Video, let's discuss what happened long before the series starts.
Collider
‘My Best Friend's Exorcism’: 80s-Inspired Plot, Fast-Approaching Release Date & Everything You Need to Know
When Will My Best Friend’s Exorcism Be Released?. Is There a Trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism?. Will My Best Friend's Exorcism Be Coming to Theaters or Streaming?. Who Are the Creators Behind My Best Friend’s Exorcism?. What Is My Best Friend's Exorcism About?. Classic 1980s-style horror...
Collider
Mila Kunis Has a Dark Secret to Hide in New 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer
Mila Kunis has everything going for her in a new trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive. The film features the star as Ani FaNelli, a newly anointed New York Times writer with money, fashion, a blue-collar fiancée, and most importantly, "the edge." As a documentarian approaches her about an incident that happened at her school years ago, everything from her perfectly constructed life threatens to crumble before her eyes. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Jessica Knoll, the film premieres in theaters for a limited run on September 30 before arriving on Netflix on October 7.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Where Is Valinor?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth lore. In the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we get a flashback scene in which a young Galadriel (Amelie Child Villiers) wanders through Valinor, a blessed region that’s supposedly free from evil. In Episode 2, the adult warrior (Morfydd Clark) is granted the honor of traveling back to Valinor from Middle-earth, a journey that’s only permitted to the most honorable Elves. Valinor, also known as the Undying Lands, is also mentioned in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy as the final destination for Elven kind. But where exactly is Valinor? And how is it connected to Middle-earth? Well, it depends on which Age we are.
Collider
Why 'What Price Hollywood' Was the Actual First Version of 'A Star is Born'
Before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, Judy Garland and James Mason, or Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, there were Constance Bennett and Lowell Sherman. The movie was called What Price Hollywood, but it really was the first version of A Star is Born, the classic tale of how stardom isn't always what it's cracked up to be. This largely forgotten 1932 gem was one of the first major studio productions to dramatize the downside of show business, and in many ways, it's a more honest and realistic look at the Hollywood machine than any of the films that came afterward.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Be Released?. Where Can You Stream The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Who’s In The Cast Of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Is there a more terrifying fictional world...
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who Is High King Gil-galad?
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been playing a complex and intricately constructed game of chess in setting up characters, locations, plot elements, and story arcs for the rest of the series, placing and moving all the necessary pieces needed to understand the stakes of the game as they introduce a dizzying cast of characters: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Nori (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy (Megan Richards), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and of course the enigmatic Stranger (Daniel Weyman) have been established as integral to the plot, and we haven’t even reached Númenor yet.
Comments / 0