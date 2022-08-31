The quest for the succession of the Iron Throne of Westeros has begun to intensify in the last few weeks. The first three episodes of House of the Dragon has primed the key players in the impending civil war for who will next sit on the throne after the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). As the plot heats up on-screen, there has been a change to the creative hub behind the scenes with the departure of the series co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik. Now, one of the actors playing a key role in the quest for the Iron Throne, Steve Toussaint, has shared his thoughts behind the sudden departure.

