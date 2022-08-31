Read full article on original website
Laurie Metcalf Wins Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys
Laurie Metcalf has won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role as Weed on Hacks. The award was handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 4. This marked Metcalf's twelfth nomination and fourth win. Hacks had a lot of contenders in...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
'Criminal Minds': 10 Most Popular Agents From Worst to Best, Ranked
TV shows with large ensembles are usually a fan favorite because there is always one or more characters the viewers can relate to. Characters they love, care for and learn from. This inevitably leads to fans creating their own lists of which characters are best and which ones don’t deserve even a bit of screen time. This happened with Criminal Minds, a show that gave the audience a long list of agents and guest stars to love or hate.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Houseguests Plan on Targeting Taylor During the Double Eviction
The first true 'Big Brother 24' double eviction takes place on Thursday, Sept. 8, and two players are planning on taking a shot at Taylor Hale during the special two-hour episode.
'How I Met Your Mother:' 9 Times Ted was Worse than Barney
How I Met Your Mother is a tale of relentless love and hopeless romanticism, a story of a starry-eyed dreamer who believes in love at first sight and happy endings. But what if this perspective is as crooked as Lily and Marshall’s first apartment? We know Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), the show's protagonist, is the narrator through whose eyes we see their world. Ted recounts all incidents based on his memory and portrays the other characters, his so-called "friends," in a way only he could have seen.
From 'Atlanta' to 'Fleabag': 11 Short-Running TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms
Television series tend – more often than not – to get cancelled before they reach their natural conclusion. Sometimes a series simply ends without resolution. Other times, a series does get a resolution but way too late, and the conclusion doesn't feel quite right. Sometimes, though, a show ends at just the right time, with a short-run concluded in such an ideal way that even if the fans wanted more, it is impossible not to appreciate the creators' understanding that it was enough, that it was time to stop and move on.
Meet The Interns of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 in New Video
In anticipation of its long-awaited 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy has released a first-look video introducing a new set of first year surgical residents who will appear in the upcoming season. The video starts with Meredith Grey giving a tour to the group of new residents, where she tells them “Congratulations, you did it. You’re here. You will save lives with this equipment, and you will end them.” With these high stakes, the video reveals to us that these interns are “diamonds in the rough”, who were not accepted elsewhere but were given a second chance to prove their abilities at Grey Sloan.
'The Good Doctor' Season 6 Teaser Trailer Promises High Stakes Return
Good news about The Good Doctor, a teaser trailer for the sixth season has finally dropped one month before the season premiere. The Daniel Dae Kim and David Shore-produced medical drama will return for another season on ABC on October 3, which promises plenty of high-stakes action and drama. The...
Mila Kunis Has a Dark Secret to Hide in New 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer
Mila Kunis has everything going for her in a new trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive. The film features the star as Ani FaNelli, a newly anointed New York Times writer with money, fashion, a blue-collar fiancée, and most importantly, "the edge." As a documentarian approaches her about an incident that happened at her school years ago, everything from her perfectly constructed life threatens to crumble before her eyes. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Jessica Knoll, the film premieres in theaters for a limited run on September 30 before arriving on Netflix on October 7.
Creative Arts Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners, Including 'Euphoria' and 'Squid Game'
The 74th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held this past weekend and now that the two-day event has come to a close, it's clear that a handful of series and streamers reigned supreme this year. Most notably, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded an Emmy for his voice-over work on Disney+'s What If...?.
'House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint Was "Gutted" by Miguel Sapochnik's Departure
The quest for the succession of the Iron Throne of Westeros has begun to intensify in the last few weeks. The first three episodes of House of the Dragon has primed the key players in the impending civil war for who will next sit on the throne after the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). As the plot heats up on-screen, there has been a change to the creative hub behind the scenes with the departure of the series co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik. Now, one of the actors playing a key role in the quest for the Iron Throne, Steve Toussaint, has shared his thoughts behind the sudden departure.
Bailee Madison's Next Horror Movie 'Play Dead' Is So Messed Up Her Sister Walked Out
As Collider sat down to talk with Bailee Madison about Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — which just wrapped its Season 1 run on HBO Max — the series star spent a little time talking about the horror elements of the series, which is something both she and Collider’s Perri Nemiroff love to death. That led to them talking about Play Dead, a horror film that Madison stars in, and it’s set to premiere later this year.
