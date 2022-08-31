Seven people were killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend. A total of 46 people were shot. In 248 days this year, there have been 461 homicides in the city. Mayor Lori Lightfoot presents herself as a Black Lives Matter supporter, as most Democrats do. But of those 461 homicide victims in her city, at least 355 were black. Part of the blame belongs to Lightfoot, who demonstrably cares more about making life easier for criminals than she does about keeping honest residents safe.

