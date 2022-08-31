ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Lightfoot attacks Abbott's Christianity for busing migrants to Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bashed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the holiday weekend on the basis of his religion, claiming that the state's migrant busing initiative went against the premise of Christianity. Lightfoot, a Democrat, blasted the Republican after a second bus of migrants was dropped off in the Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
Washington Examiner

Ron DeSantis dominates Crist in Florida, 'formula for GOP success'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead in his reelection campaign against Charlie Crist in a state that has continued to turn more conservative and welcoming of center-right Republicans. In a new survey provided to Secrets on Tuesday, DeSantis leads Crist, the former Democratic governor and House member, 50%-41%.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 14 days

The first batch of $3,200 direct payments will go out to eligible Alaska residents in two weeks. Earlier this year, the Alaska legislature approved a budget that includes payments of $3,200 to eligible residents by the end of the year. The first round of direct payments is set to start hitting bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska's Department of Revenue. Paper checks will then be sent out in early October.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot attacks Texas to distract from her failures

Seven people were killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend. A total of 46 people were shot. In 248 days this year, there have been 461 homicides in the city. Mayor Lori Lightfoot presents herself as a Black Lives Matter supporter, as most Democrats do. But of those 461 homicide victims in her city, at least 355 were black. Part of the blame belongs to Lightfoot, who demonstrably cares more about making life easier for criminals than she does about keeping honest residents safe.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Prices#Food Industry#Organized Labor#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#The Fast Food Standards#A Fast Food Council#Assembly
Washington Examiner

DC student proficiency in math and English plunges, especially for minorities

Washington, D.C., public school students' test scores plummeted following coronavirus -related school closures and the racial achievement gap widened, according to education scores released with the start of the new academic year. The district's proficiency rate in math for students in grades three to 12 dropped from an already dismal...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The realities of covering John Fetterman

BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — On May 13, just days before the May party primary here in the Keystone State, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail in Lancaster in his run for his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. As reporters and supporters noticed his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy