Read full article on original website
Related
California power use nears record high forcing grid emergency amid heat wave
Thousands of Californians were still without power Tuesday morning amid a record heat wave.
Washington Examiner
Saving California's last nuke plant could save ratepayers money, energy suppliers say
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a proposal to Gov. Gavin Newsom that could extend the life of the state’s last nuclear plant through 2030, a measure energy providers estimate could result in some savings for ratepayers. The vote, which came after midnight Thursday morning, gives lawmakers...
Washington Examiner
Lightfoot attacks Abbott's Christianity for busing migrants to Chicago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bashed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the holiday weekend on the basis of his religion, claiming that the state's migrant busing initiative went against the premise of Christianity. Lightfoot, a Democrat, blasted the Republican after a second bus of migrants was dropped off in the Illinois...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Ron DeSantis dominates Crist in Florida, 'formula for GOP success'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead in his reelection campaign against Charlie Crist in a state that has continued to turn more conservative and welcoming of center-right Republicans. In a new survey provided to Secrets on Tuesday, DeSantis leads Crist, the former Democratic governor and House member, 50%-41%.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 14 days
The first batch of $3,200 direct payments will go out to eligible Alaska residents in two weeks. Earlier this year, the Alaska legislature approved a budget that includes payments of $3,200 to eligible residents by the end of the year. The first round of direct payments is set to start hitting bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska's Department of Revenue. Paper checks will then be sent out in early October.
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot attacks Texas to distract from her failures
Seven people were killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend. A total of 46 people were shot. In 248 days this year, there have been 461 homicides in the city. Mayor Lori Lightfoot presents herself as a Black Lives Matter supporter, as most Democrats do. But of those 461 homicide victims in her city, at least 355 were black. Part of the blame belongs to Lightfoot, who demonstrably cares more about making life easier for criminals than she does about keeping honest residents safe.
Raging Southern California wildfire kills two people
A raging wildfire in Southern California has left two people dead and one injured as authorities say it has rapidly grown in size.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
DC student proficiency in math and English plunges, especially for minorities
Washington, D.C., public school students' test scores plummeted following coronavirus -related school closures and the racial achievement gap widened, according to education scores released with the start of the new academic year. The district's proficiency rate in math for students in grades three to 12 dropped from an already dismal...
Washington Examiner
The realities of covering John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — On May 13, just days before the May party primary here in the Keystone State, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail in Lancaster in his run for his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. As reporters and supporters noticed his...
Democrat Mark Haugen drops out of North Dakota House race, citing pressure from party
Democrat Mark Haugen announced that he is dropping out of the race for North Dakota’s at-large House seat on Tuesday, stating that he was pressured by his party to suspend his campaign after former Miss America Cara Mund garnered enough petition signatures to appear on the ballot as an independent.
Washington Examiner
When candidates avoid debates, voters question the transparency, trust, and authenticity of the candidates
CHARLESTON, Illinois — Just off U.S. 36, in a drive home across the country that began in Colorado heading toward the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, a slight diversion off of Illinois state route 130 led me to one of the sites where Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas debated. The year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Maryland county issues curfew for residents under 17 to crack down on juvenile crime
A Maryland county located just outside Washington, D.C., will impose a curfew for residents under the age of 17 for the next month, marking the county’s latest efforts to crack down on rising crime rates among juveniles. Juveniles in Prince George’s County must be home between 10 p.m. and...
Body found in Tennessee confirmed as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
A body discovered near the abduction site of a missing Tennessee jogger was confirmed as Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday.
Comments / 0