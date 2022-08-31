The first time I ever heard The James Montgomery Band was in ’77 or ’78 at the Silver Bullet in Moodus, Connecticut. It was a small club, but some of the best bands around played there including Max Creek, NRBQ, Fountainhead, Tirebiter … too many to recall for my aging brain. And you didn’t have to drive into the Hartford area to see them because of the Bullet. It was like Shaboo in Willimantic (which I’ve also written about), but smaller scale. Music sure was fine back then. Every weekend.

