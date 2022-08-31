Read full article on original website
Tuna tournament off to great start
Two days into the Carousel Marina/Whale’s Tale Tuna Challenge, fishermen landed 28 tuna at the Boothbay Harbor establishment, according to manager Jax van der Veen. Eighteen tuna were brought in the first day Sept. 4, and 10 on Sept. 5. The tournament will continue until Sept. 8. On Sept....
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Last Thursday over 30 club members met for a strictly social evening together. Tory Paxson was our Sergeant-at-Arms, no Trivia questions, just a chance to share personal and family stories. It’s how we share the milestones of our lives with our Rotary family. We were happy to learn that cornhole champions, Bruce Harris and Chip Griffin, decided to enter into a law practice together. If they can team up and win at such a competitive game as cornhole that’s a good start for a law practice we guess.
Mixed reviews of season from area businesses
If lack of rain was all it took to make a great summer, this should be the best year yet, but some local businesses are reporting it takes more than a drought to make a spectacular season. By comparison to last year which most businesses described as phenomenal, this year...
Boothbay Sea and Science Center awarded $81,334.00 to expand existing programs
At the Boothbay Sea and Science Center (BSSC) we are continually seeking ways to apply our resources to bridge Maine’s “marine gap,” which deprives youth access to the ocean, marine/maritime connections, and insight into environmental and workforce topics and concerns. Our unique hands-on learning experiences in natural settings give youth the confidence and skills to explore on their own the vastness of the marine ecosystem and the human impact on the system inspiring them to care and become responsible stewards of all our precious natural resources.
Coast Guard recognizes Boothbay Harbor Flotilla Member
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 2-5 member, Ted Chatham, was awarded the Coast Guard Auxiliary Commendation Medal for Outstanding Achievement. The award was presented by RADM John W. Mauger, Commander, First Coast Guard District. The citation to accompany the award read in part: “Auxiliarist Chatham is cited for outstanding achievement while...
Join Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s lobster bake on Peaks Island
The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), a nonprofit working to support vibrant fisheries, healthy fishermen, and thriving fishing communities, invites you to join them for an authentic Maine lobster bake on Peaks Island. All proceeds go to benefit MCFA’s programs. The event will be held at the Island Lobster Company on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5-7 p.m.. Ferry service is available through Casco Bay Lines to transport guests to and from the event.
Sandra A. Thibault
Sandra Ann Thibault passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the Gregory Wing at St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor after a long battle with a spinal cord injury and multiple health issues. Sandra was born on Feb. 13, 1941 on Southport Island in her childhood home in Cozy Harbor to...
Boyce M. Brewer
Boyce M. “Bo” Brewer passed away Aug. 23, 2022 in his sleep. Burial will be Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Bushnell Veterans Cemetery. On Oct. 1, a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36 at 1:30 p.m. for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
Another option
On May 3, 2018, a full-page ad ran in the Boothbay Register announcing “Another Option” for the Captain Fish Motel property. The Craigs generously proposed to “use private monies to purchase the Captain Fish property and to donate the property to the town for use as a public waterfront park with a dual use marina (public docks and commercial fishing/working waterfront docks).”
James Montgomery ... live!
The first time I ever heard The James Montgomery Band was in ’77 or ’78 at the Silver Bullet in Moodus, Connecticut. It was a small club, but some of the best bands around played there including Max Creek, NRBQ, Fountainhead, Tirebiter … too many to recall for my aging brain. And you didn’t have to drive into the Hartford area to see them because of the Bullet. It was like Shaboo in Willimantic (which I’ve also written about), but smaller scale. Music sure was fine back then. Every weekend.
Gov. Mills cares about education
As a career educator, both teacher and administrator, I am pleased to have the time to work for and support the re-election of Governor Janet Mills. In the past four years she has done a yeoman’s job to turn the state around in the areas of finance, social welfare, and education.
