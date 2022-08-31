Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Why Tennessee Played Freshman Defenders Early Against Ball State
Tennessee coaches touted their improved defensive depth throughout fall camp. The Vols claimed they would use more players and freshmen Elijah Herring and Josh Josephs early playing time against Ball State may be the best evidence to support that through one game. Herring played 20 snaps and Josephs played 14...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee QB Joe Milton III Shows His Immense Value in Ball State Victory
While he might not be the first name that comes to everyone’s mind, Vols quarterback Joe Milton III should be looked at as one of the most valuable players on the Tennessee team – and he’s not even the starter. What Milton provides Tennessee is an experienced,...
rockytopinsider.com
New Impact Players Emerge for Tennessee During Ball State Victory
Besides the 49-point victory to open the season, one of the most beneficial aspects of Tennessee’s blowout win over Ball State to start the season is the sheer amount of players that Tennessee was able to rotate in. From backup defensive backs to freshman wide receivers, Tennessee was able to get plenty of guys on-field experience before the Vols’ ranked matchup with Pittsburgh this coming weekend.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Stands In ESPN’s Latest Bracketology Update
Tennessee’s basketball team is back on campus as the fall semester begins and the team works towards the late September official start of practice. The Vols still have one scholarship remaining but bearing a surprise late addition, Rick Barnes’ eighth roster at Tennessee is set. There’s plenty of buzz around the reigning SEC Tournament champions who return four starters and 58.3% of their scoring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State
Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
