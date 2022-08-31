ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

1470 WFNT

Is Costco Going to Build a Store in Grand Blanc, MI?

Would you like to see a Costco in Grand Blanc, Michigan?. Let me just say this right off the bat, we cannot confirm if any of these rumors are true. While scrolling through different community Facebook pages and groups, we came across an interesting post about the possibility of Costco coming to Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Bay City businesses bounce back in post-pandemic summer

Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 2. Mt. Morris Township residents honored who they call a pillar in the community, Margaret Perry. SK Siltron starts public art project in Wenonah Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
BAY CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility

BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS is opening a new facility in Bay City, state officials announced Thursday.Officials say Michigan was selected to receive a $300 million investment on the facility, which is projected to create 150 jobs."SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," Whitmer said in a statement. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot...
BAY CITY, MI
Midland, MI
9&10 News

Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show

A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WILX-TV

North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
WNEM

Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A car wash and can drive was held Sunday to raise money for the funeral of a 10-year-old Saginaw girl allegedly killed by her 14-year-old stepbrother. Na’mylah Turner-Moore was found murdered on August 30. “Saginaw County always rises up to help other people,” said Kim...
SAGINAW, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers heating fuel help

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is offering heating fuel help in the region. The agency's deliverable fuels program can help homeowners pay the cost of heating a home. The program provides energy for low-income households at their primary residence when their primary heating source is a deliverable fuel.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022

OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
OWOSSO, MI
abc12.com

New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland man, 26, killed in crash

Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Midland man dies after hitting deer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Midland man. Sunday morning around 6:48 a.m., investigators said that two people on their way to work came across the wreckage of 2006 Buick Lucerne in the east side ditch of M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital

AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
AUBURN, MI
abc12.com

Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder. Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act. It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

Mt. Pleasant Under Boil Water Advisory

The city of Mount Pleasant is under a boil water advisory as of Thursday. A water sample taken Thursday showed levels of 1.99 turbidity unties, which is above the standard of 1.0 turbidity units, according to the city of Mount Pleasant. According to the city a problem occurred with the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
