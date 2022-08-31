Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Heavenly sanctuary’ on 16.5 acres for sale in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI - A home on 16.5 acres with a pond in the front yard area is on the market in the Midland area. The home is located at 3300 E. Hubbard Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township and is listed at $710,000. According to the listing, this...
Is Costco Going to Build a Store in Grand Blanc, MI?
Would you like to see a Costco in Grand Blanc, Michigan?. Let me just say this right off the bat, we cannot confirm if any of these rumors are true. While scrolling through different community Facebook pages and groups, we came across an interesting post about the possibility of Costco coming to Grand Blanc.
WNEM
Bay City businesses bounce back in post-pandemic summer
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 2. Mt. Morris Township residents honored who they call a pillar in the community, Margaret Perry. SK Siltron starts public art project in Wenonah Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility
BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS is opening a new facility in Bay City, state officials announced Thursday.Officials say Michigan was selected to receive a $300 million investment on the facility, which is projected to create 150 jobs."SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," Whitmer said in a statement. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show
A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
WILX-TV
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
michiganradio.org
New semiconductor wafer facility will bring up to 150 new jobs to mid-Michigan
Elements of semiconductors that power electric vehicles will soon be made in Bay County. The multinational corporation SK Siltron said Thursday that it invested $300 million in a new facility that will bring up to 150 new jobs to mid-Michigan. The announcement came about a week after the federal CHIPS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A car wash and can drive was held Sunday to raise money for the funeral of a 10-year-old Saginaw girl allegedly killed by her 14-year-old stepbrother. Na’mylah Turner-Moore was found murdered on August 30. “Saginaw County always rises up to help other people,” said Kim...
recordpatriot.com
Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers heating fuel help
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is offering heating fuel help in the region. The agency's deliverable fuels program can help homeowners pay the cost of heating a home. The program provides energy for low-income households at their primary residence when their primary heating source is a deliverable fuel.
fox2detroit.com
North Pole Express won't run with Perre Marquette 1225 in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 North Pole Express will run as this fall and winter but it won't be with the nostalgic steam-powered Pere Marquette 1225. Instead, this year's version will be pulled by a diesel engine. In a press release from the Steam Railroading Institute, the Pere...
abc12.com
New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thief breaks into three businesses in one night
Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.
WNEM
Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
Midland man, 26, killed in crash
Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
WNEM
Sheriff: Midland man dies after hitting deer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Midland man. Sunday morning around 6:48 a.m., investigators said that two people on their way to work came across the wreckage of 2006 Buick Lucerne in the east side ditch of M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township.
Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital
AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
abc12.com
Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder. Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act. It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Mt. Pleasant Under Boil Water Advisory
The city of Mount Pleasant is under a boil water advisory as of Thursday. A water sample taken Thursday showed levels of 1.99 turbidity unties, which is above the standard of 1.0 turbidity units, according to the city of Mount Pleasant. According to the city a problem occurred with the...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0