Harrisburg Man Charged In Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two Youngsters: Police
A Harrisburg man has been charged in a drive-by shooting that left two children hurt last month, authorities announced. Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, of Harrisburg, is facing charges of attempted homicide, person not to possess a weapon and kidnapping in the incident on Cumberland Street in Swatara Aug. 11, around 11:50 p.m., local police said.
York man arrested after crash turned to alledged robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is in custody after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint post car crash in late July. Camp Hill Police say the victim had pulled off to the side of the road after he said he was rear-ended by a car with two men inside, including 26-year-old Junior Georges, on Route 15 northbound.
Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect
STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
Jury convicts man of aggravated assault on Camp Hill state prison guard
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County jury issued a guilty verdict for a man accused of assaulting a prison guard at the State Correctional Institution in Camp Hill in 2021. David Rosario, 27, was found guilty of punching the victim 20-30 times in the head after he broke...
Steelton man faces attempted murder charges for Tuesday stabbing: Police
Steelton Borough police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for Tuesday’s stabbing on Wood Street. Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Aponte is responsible for sending one man to the hospital for...
18-year-old man arrested in Lancaster shooting
An 18-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Lancaster, one of three reported in the city this week. Israel Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Lancaster Police said they were called to the 200 block of South Ann...
Arrest made in Lancaster shooting, police investigating two others
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been arrested in connection to one of three shooting incidents in Lancaster over a two-day span. Israel Ramos, of Columbia, was arrested Friday, Sep. 2 in connection to an Aug. 29 shooting that injured one, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Ramos...
Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related to a hit and run and […]
WGAL
Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
Man who tried to light himself on fire convicted of arson
A 55-year-old man was convicted of arson—endangering property and criminal mischief this week stemming from a fire last June at the Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexander Allen, of Dillsburg was convicted after a two-day jury trial in front...
Suspect in 1989 disappearance of Tracy Kroh captured in secretly recorded conversation
For the first time, the public is hearing a secretly recorded conversation involving a decades-old missing persons case. Dauphin County teen Tracy Kroh has been missing since 1989. It wasn't until earlier this year that we learned 89-year-old Mark Warfel is a suspect in the case. He has not been...
Man charged for lighting car, attempting to light himself on fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County jury convicted a man on arson charges following a church fire. Alexander Allen, 55, was convicted of arson, endangering property and criminal mischief. The charges stem from a fire at the Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township on June 27, 2021.
Harrisburg Police Investigating Shooting on Camp Street
HARRISBURG, PA – On Saturday August 27th, just prior to 12:00 pm, the Harrisburg Police...
Update: Man arrested in relation to Steelton shooting
On Wednesday evening, Steelton Borough police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard.
Man convicted after punching Camp Hill corrections officer in the head 20-30 times: DA
A man incarcerated at the state prison in Camp Hill was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges this week stemming from an incident inside the facility last year, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced this week. The district attorney’s office released a statement that said David Rosario,...
Swatara Township police arrest man in connection to unresponsive five-month-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department announced the arrest of a Dauphin County man accused of the aggravated assault of a child on Thursday. Kahlil Stewart, 22, was charged with aggravated assault- attempts to cause serious bodily harm or cause injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault- victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older, and endangering the welfare of children- parent, guardian, or other committed the offense.
local21news.com
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
Woman makes false report to police about dead newborn
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman falsely told state police that her friend discarded her newborn baby who had died a short time after birth. Kalani Betts, 23, of Sunbury, called state police at Selinsgrove on August 29 to report the alleged incident. Betts told police she gave birth to the baby on August 17 at a private residence in Penn Township, Snyder County, with a friend named "Emily." Police say Betts claimed the child died shortly after birth and that "Emily" disposed of the child's body. After conducting extensive interviews, police found that "Emily" did not exist. Police also found that Betts had not been pregnant. Charges of false reports are pending.
Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death
A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
