Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman falsely told state police that her friend discarded her newborn baby who had died a short time after birth. Kalani Betts, 23, of Sunbury, called state police at Selinsgrove on August 29 to report the alleged incident. Betts told police she gave birth to the baby on August 17 at a private residence in Penn Township, Snyder County, with a friend named "Emily." Police say Betts claimed the child died shortly after birth and that "Emily" disposed of the child's body. After conducting extensive interviews, police found that "Emily" did not exist. Police also found that Betts had not been pregnant. Charges of false reports are pending.

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO