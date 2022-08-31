ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

York man arrested after crash turned to alledged robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is in custody after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint post car crash in late July. Camp Hill Police say the victim had pulled off to the side of the road after he said he was rear-ended by a car with two men inside, including 26-year-old Junior Georges, on Route 15 northbound.
FOX 43

Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect

STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
PennLive.com

18-year-old man arrested in Lancaster shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Lancaster, one of three reported in the city this week. Israel Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Lancaster Police said they were called to the 200 block of South Ann...
abc27 News

Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related to a hit and run and […]
WGAL

Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
Daily Voice

DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
PennLive.com

Man who tried to light himself on fire convicted of arson

A 55-year-old man was convicted of arson—endangering property and criminal mischief this week stemming from a fire last June at the Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexander Allen, of Dillsburg was convicted after a two-day jury trial in front...
FOX 43

Swatara Township police arrest man in connection to unresponsive five-month-old

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department announced the arrest of a Dauphin County man accused of the aggravated assault of a child on Thursday. Kahlil Stewart, 22, was charged with aggravated assault- attempts to cause serious bodily harm or cause injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault- victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older, and endangering the welfare of children- parent, guardian, or other committed the offense.
local21news.com

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman makes false report to police about dead newborn

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman falsely told state police that her friend discarded her newborn baby who had died a short time after birth. Kalani Betts, 23, of Sunbury, called state police at Selinsgrove on August 29 to report the alleged incident. Betts told police she gave birth to the baby on August 17 at a private residence in Penn Township, Snyder County, with a friend named "Emily." Police say Betts claimed the child died shortly after birth and that "Emily" disposed of the child's body. After conducting extensive interviews, police found that "Emily" did not exist. Police also found that Betts had not been pregnant. Charges of false reports are pending.
PennLive.com

Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death

A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

