Norwegian Horror Movie ‘Troll’ From Roar Uthaug Lands Release Date at Netflix
Netflix has unveiled a new poster and the release date for Troll, an upcoming Norwegian horror film from 2018’s Tomb Raider director, Roar Uthaug. While Troll will be missing the spooky season and skipping Halloween, it won’t take long for us to see the titular monster in its giant glory, as the movie will come to the streaming service this December.
'Glitch': Korean Sci-Fi Series Sets Release Date on Netflix
With many critically acclaimed K-Dramas conquering pop-culture at the moment, news of an exciting new K-Drama series is always welcome. Thankfully, Netflix has announced a new Korean show, Glitch, which is set to debut on October 7. Netflix Korea has now shared a poster for the series alongside the premiere...
'The Whale': Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Darren Aronofsky is a fantastic director without question, but that doesn't necessarily mean his repertoire of films are the most approachable movies in cinemas today. Having made films like Pi (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain (2006), The Wrestler (2008), Black Swan (2010), and Noah (2014), Aronofsky is often the subject of rave reviews, but the brilliance that the film community praises him for is often overlooked by more casual audiences. Sometimes his films become the subject of debate amongst his most die-hard fans, such was the case with his most recent film Mother! (2017), which had a much more polarizing response with one side of viewers calling it masterful while the other side called it pretentious.
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
‘Terrifier 2’: Release Date, Trailer, Where to Watch, and Everything We Know So Far
Back in 2016, audiences were introduced to the motiveless mass murdering mime Art the Clown in Terrifier. Perhaps the most frightening clown in horror history (sorry Pennywise), Art does not speak a word as he terrorizes and mutilates partygoers on Halloween night. Six years later, the film's creator Damien Leone, along with his crew and devoted fans, has put together the second installment of what may be an even bigger, gorier, and more terrifying story than previously imagined.
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’: Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About the Horror Reboot
Where to Watch the First Three Jeepers Creepers Films?. Legend has it the Creeper rises every 23 years to feed on the flesh of fearful humans. And, while it has been only five years since Jeepers Creepers 3 was released, filmmakers are dusting off the rusty old Creeper truck and bringing back the trenchcoat-wearing demon once again in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Be Released?. Where Can You Stream The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Who’s In The Cast Of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Is there a more terrifying fictional world...
New 'Halloween Ends' Image Teases Laurie Strode‘s Last Stand
The Halloween season is finally upon us, which means Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' decades long battle will soon be over in Halloween Ends this October. There has been so much speculation about this supposed final chapter in the Halloween saga, and fans are anxiously waiting for the end. Now, Universal has released a new image which teases the two mortal enemies are not going down without one last fight.
How to Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Where to Stream the 'Karate Kid' Series
Ready, aim, kick! Cobra Kai Season 5 is swinging back across our screens with its arrival this week Our favorite bad guys and occasional good guys are gearing up for more showdowns in the mall and inside the dojos, which means plenty of blood, sweat, and tears headed our way. Arriving nine months after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2020, the series continues to keep alive everything that fans have come to love about the show. Serving as a sequel series to the beloved 80s The Karate Kid franchise, each passing season sees a new (or old) villain coming out of the shadows to challenge the mighty heroes.
10 Highest-Rated Movie Franchises Ever, Based on Average Rotten Tomatoes Score
When one is trying to get a feel for the critics' consensus on a certain movie, the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes is many people's go-to. If it's hard for a movie to get good reviews, it's even harder to get those good reviews going across an entire franchise. Such series of movies tend to be legendary classics such as Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy, or modern favorites of the public such as the John Wickfranchise.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Are the Silmarils?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Rings of Power. In the second episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) visits the workshop of Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), where he finds the hammer of Fëanor. The two characters discuss the tool, revealing to the public that with that hammer, Fëanor forged the Silmarils, jewels that would bring great pain to Middle-earth. These jewels were also stolen by Morgoth, the first Dark Lord, who almost turned away from his evil crusade after spending weeks admiring the Silmarils' beauty.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Where Is Valinor?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth lore. In the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we get a flashback scene in which a young Galadriel (Amelie Child Villiers) wanders through Valinor, a blessed region that’s supposedly free from evil. In Episode 2, the adult warrior (Morfydd Clark) is granted the honor of traveling back to Valinor from Middle-earth, a journey that’s only permitted to the most honorable Elves. Valinor, also known as the Undying Lands, is also mentioned in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy as the final destination for Elven kind. But where exactly is Valinor? And how is it connected to Middle-earth? Well, it depends on which Age we are.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' Adaptation Gets Chilling New Trailer With Daniel Brühl & Felix Kammerer
Ahead of All Quiet on the Western Front's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this week, Netflix has released the first heart-wrenching trailer that gives an eye-opening look at the horrors of World War I. The new adaptation comes from German filmmaker Edward Berger, who penned the script with Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson. Felix Kammerer stars as Paul Bäumer, the soldier at the center of the story who volunteers for the war effort alongside his classmates, which would have been expected of them. He quickly comes face to face with the horrors of war, and the never-ending tragedy that plays out in the midst of trench warfare.
'How I Met Your Mother:' 9 Times Ted was Worse than Barney
How I Met Your Mother is a tale of relentless love and hopeless romanticism, a story of a starry-eyed dreamer who believes in love at first sight and happy endings. But what if this perspective is as crooked as Lily and Marshall’s first apartment? We know Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), the show's protagonist, is the narrator through whose eyes we see their world. Ted recounts all incidents based on his memory and portrays the other characters, his so-called "friends," in a way only he could have seen.
Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman to Star in Thriller ‘Sympathy for the Devil’
Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman are set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller, Sympathy for the Devil, from Israeli filmmaker, Yuval Adler. The film, which was written by Luke Paradise (Lost on a Mountain in Maine), has already begun production in Las Vegas. Produced by Hammerstone, Sympathy for the...
Vince Staples Set to Star in New Kenya Barris Comedy Series at Netflix
Vince Staples is expanding his footprints in Hollywood as a new scripted comedy series loosely based on his life and career has just received the green light at Netflix. Titled The Vince Staples Show, the fictional series with Kenya Barris (Blackish, Grownish) at the helm, is said to be linked to Barris' previous multi-million dollar contract with the streamer.
10 Best Pixar Films Ranked, According To IMDB
The animation company, Pixar, has been making audiences laugh and cry for over two decades now. In that time, they've created a variety of hilarious, heart-warming films suitable for the whole family, plus they're responsible for some of cinema's most iconic recent characters. Though their most recent film, Lightyear, was...
Meet The Interns of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 in New Video
In anticipation of its long-awaited 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy has released a first-look video introducing a new set of first year surgical residents who will appear in the upcoming season. The video starts with Meredith Grey giving a tour to the group of new residents, where she tells them “Congratulations, you did it. You’re here. You will save lives with this equipment, and you will end them.” With these high stakes, the video reveals to us that these interns are “diamonds in the rough”, who were not accepted elsewhere but were given a second chance to prove their abilities at Grey Sloan.
