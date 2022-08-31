ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Study: West Virginia among best states for women’s equality

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2MKw_0hcnZfh700

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While Wallethub has ranked West Virginia poorly for eco-friendliness , obesity , and working hard in the past year, it recently put West Virginia near the top for women’s equality, especially education.

According to the recent ranking, West Virginia was the sixth-best state for overall equality for women. The ranking named West Virginia the best state in the country for education and health equality, and it tied for the best, or smallest, education attainment gap among advanced degree holders, meaning that more West Virginia women have higher education degrees compared to West Virginia men.

West Virginia was ranked 15th for workplace environment, although it was ranked fourth for the executive positions gap. West Virginia was also ranked first in the country for the unemployment rate gap.

For political empowerment for women, West Virginia was middle of the road at 24th, according to the ranking.

Despite West Virginia’s above-average ranking for women’s equality, according to data from Business.org, West Virginia women still make an average of almost $11,000 less per year than their male counterparts. WalletHub ranked the earnings gap for West Virginia women at about average, 24th in the county.

In the same Wallethub women’s equality study last year , West Virginia was ranked eighth overall, and it was ranked sixth in 2019 .

For the full ranking and methodology, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia receives funding to transition to clean energy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Efforts to improve West Virginia’s environment and economy have gotten a little more funding recently as the federal government announced $62.8 million in grant awards to the Appalachian Climate Technology Coalition (ACT Now). The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the funds through President Biden’s Build Back Better Challenge. Officials say the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Ginseng harvesting season opens up

West Virginia's ginseng harvest season has kicked off, allowing hunters to once again harvest Appalachia's endangered wild ginseng. Until Nov. 30, hunters will be able to harvest any ginseng they come across, so long as they comply with regulations.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia corrections staff shortages getting worse

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to face a critical shortage of corrections officers in its prisons and jails, and now the union representing those officers wants something done. The state dealt with a critical corrections staffing shortage four years ago, and now it’s facing the same crisis again. The Mountain State’s jails and […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Business Org#Nexstar Media Inc
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Places to go stargazing in West Virginia

West Virginia is full of exceptional beauty with its mountains, rivers, and greenery, and if you look up at the nighttime sky, it is just as beautiful. There are several places across the Mountain State that provide wonderful views of the stars, the moon, the Milky Way and more.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Electric pontoon boat factory to create more than 100 full-time jobs in WV

SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia. “This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Gov. Jim Justice, “Pure Watercraft is […]
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
WDTV

West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
ANIMALS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy