Study: West Virginia among best states for women’s equality

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While Wallethub has ranked West Virginia poorly for eco-friendliness , obesity , and working hard in the past year, it recently put West Virginia near the top for women’s equality, especially education.

According to the recent ranking, West Virginia was the sixth-best state for overall equality for women. The ranking named West Virginia the best state in the country for education and health equality, and it tied for the best, or smallest, education attainment gap among advanced degree holders, meaning that more West Virginia women have higher education degrees compared to West Virginia men.

West Virginia was ranked 15th for workplace environment, although it was ranked fourth for the executive positions gap. West Virginia was also ranked first in the country for the unemployment rate gap.

For political empowerment for women, West Virginia was middle of the road at 24th, according to the ranking.

Despite West Virginia’s above-average ranking for women’s equality, according to data from Business.org, West Virginia women still make an average of almost $11,000 less per year than their male counterparts. WalletHub ranked the earnings gap for West Virginia women at about average, 24th in the county.

In the same Wallethub women’s equality study last year , West Virginia was ranked eighth overall, and it was ranked sixth in 2019 .

For the full ranking and methodology, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.