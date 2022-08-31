Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Firefighters respond to two Labor Day incidents
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday. Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.
WBAY Green Bay
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Small Towns special to air Thursday, Sept. 8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Small Towns Special has a new air date on WBAY. The special produced by Jeff Alexander is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The special was originally scheduled for Labor Day but it did not air as planned due to technical difficulties.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating “peeping tom”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a “peeping tom.”. Officers say it happened on the city’s east side. Police released a photo of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him. If you have information, call (920) 448-3200 ext. 0156 reference...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton firefighters respond to two smoke alarms in one hour
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: UWO workers plan march; West may get artificial turf; Supervisors to reconsider rejected grant
Welcome to the Sept. 5 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 33rd issue of 2022. Commercial development proposed for south side of Oshkosh Avenue. Generac moves to address storage violations. West eyes artificial turf.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay to close up WRA business
The City of Sturgeon Bay will take more steps at Tuesday’s common council meeting to assign past agreements back to the city that the Waterfront Redevelopment Authority (WRA) had made over the years. City Administrator Josh Van Lieshout says the council decided to dissolve the WRA about four years ago, and the lengthy process of reworking many of the real estate and development agreements the WRA was party to is slowly being accomplished.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon man to appear in Washington County Circuit Court September 7, 2022 on charges in fatal crash
September 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Charges have been filed against a 31-year-old Horicon man in connection with a fatal crash June 28, 2022, involving a woman from Mayville and her child. According to the investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office the multi-vehicle accident that...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
wearegreenbay.com
Historic landmark in Manitowoc County gets rededicated after turning 100 years old
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447 rededicated the Town of Meeme’s Liberty Pole on Monday. The pole is over a century old and was named a historical landmark back in 1974. “The significance of the pole is that it represents freedom and liberty,”...
WBAY Green Bay
Herman Van Beckum's 100th birthday
The WBAY team goes Back 2 School with our school photos. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to identify men who brought weapons into a gentleman's club and got into a verbal argument on July 10. Fox River hit-and-run Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT. Emergency crews treat...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County
CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
spectrumnews1.com
Group turns weed covered patch into pollinator habitat
DE PERE, Wis. — A group of volunteers in the Green Bay area have turned a patch of land full of weeds into a pollinator habitat. Northeaster Wisconsin Master Gardeners, with the blessing of the City of De Pere, started building a garden along the De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Pier in 2015.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50
Fox11online.com
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
