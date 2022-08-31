The City of Sturgeon Bay will take more steps at Tuesday’s common council meeting to assign past agreements back to the city that the Waterfront Redevelopment Authority (WRA) had made over the years. City Administrator Josh Van Lieshout says the council decided to dissolve the WRA about four years ago, and the lengthy process of reworking many of the real estate and development agreements the WRA was party to is slowly being accomplished.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO