Chilton, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Firefighters respond to two Labor Day incidents

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday. Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bodies of two men found in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Small Towns special to air Thursday, Sept. 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Small Towns Special has a new air date on WBAY. The special produced by Jeff Alexander is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The special was originally scheduled for Labor Day but it did not air as planned due to technical difficulties.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigating “peeping tom”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a “peeping tom.”. Officers say it happened on the city’s east side. Police released a photo of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him. If you have information, call (920) 448-3200 ext. 0156 reference...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton firefighters respond to two smoke alarms in one hour

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters responded to two fire calls about an hour apart Monday afternoon, resulting in one person going to the hospital. At about 1 P.M., a passerby reported a smoke alarm going off in an apartment on the 3000-block of Chain Dr. Firefighters went in through an unlocked patio door and found food charred in a pan on the stove and light to moderate smoke but no active fire.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Herman Van Beckum's 100th birthday

The WBAY team goes Back 2 School with our school photos. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to identify men who brought weapons into a gentleman's club and got into a verbal argument on July 10. Fox River hit-and-run Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT. Emergency crews treat...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County

CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Group turns weed covered patch into pollinator habitat

DE PERE, Wis. — A group of volunteers in the Green Bay area have turned a patch of land full of weeds into a pollinator habitat. Northeaster Wisconsin Master Gardeners, with the blessing of the City of De Pere, started building a garden along the De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Pier in 2015.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI

