Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Open For Applications
Sonoma County is planning to launch a guaranteed basic income pilot program. For two years, 305 low-income families will be getting $500-dollars a month. The county wants to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced for those families. Angie Dillon Shore, Executive Director of First 5 Sonoma County, says three-quarters of the participants in the pilot program will come from targeted zip codes in the County who were hit hardest by the pandemic. The cash is coming from the American Rescue Plan, the County Board of Supervisors, and the city councils of Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and Petaluma. The application period for the Pathway to Income Equity Program opened September 1st. Learn more at PathwaySonoma.org/apply.
Another Flex Alert Issued As Temperatures Rise
A statewide Flex Alert will be in place for a third straight day as an extreme heat wave intensifies. The California Independent System Operator is again urging residents to conserve as much power as possible in the peak hours of four to nine p.m. Electricity usage is expected to be at its highest of the year this Labor Day weekend, with many parts of Sonoma County likely heating up well into the triple digits. Rolling blackouts are possible if the energy grid becomes too overtaxed. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in place until Tuesday night.
California: Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria donate $3.5 million to Roseland Regional Library
The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in Rohnert Park, California, Tuesday announced a donation of $3.5 million to the Sonoma County Public Library Foundation. The donation will fund construction of a new library in Roseland in Southwest Santa Rosa, about eight miles to the north of Rohnert Park where the Tribe operates the Graton Resort & Casino.
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 101 in Marin County
A pedestrian was killed on southbound Highway 101 early Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. Officials said another accident sending debris onto the highway slowed traffic on the northbound side.
Missing North Bay man 'safely reunited' with family after disappearing on SoCal drive
Police say a recent North Bay community college graduate missing since last week has been found and “safely reunited” with his family. He hadn’t been heard from after beginning his drive to his new school.
Authorities Release Identity of Petaluma Woman Found Dead in Home
A woman whose decomposing body was found inside her cluttered home in Petaluma has been identified. Investigators believe 80-year-old Birgit Almgren had been dead for more than a year. All the while, her daughter continued to live inside the home, before the body was found during a welfare check last week. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy has been completed, but the cause of Almgren’s death won’t be announced for a few weeks. The daughter told police her mother died of natural causes in April of 2021.
Crime-filled weekend in Santa Rosa includes random stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to many calls for assistance, including a stabbing at a motel, according to a Facebook post by the police department. SRPD made 47 arrests from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29. The 901 total calls for assistance to the department, included five shootings, […]
Sheriff’s Office Releases Unedited Footage from Deputy Involved Shooting
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released unedited videos of a deputy-involved shooting that claimed the life of a man on July 29th. David Pelaez-Chavez, the 36-year-old farmworker, was shot three times, after two deputies chased him for 45 minutes through rugged terrain. He was wanted on suspicion of stealing a truck and damaging property on a farm in the Knights Valley. The Sheriff’s Office has been facing backlash since releasing edited videos of the shooting on August 14th. On Thursday, it released eleven unedited body camera videos and five unedited audio clips.
2 more suspects arrested following butane hash oil explosion in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- Police have made two additional arrests and recovered a dozen firearms including a stolen assault rifle following a weekend explosion at a Santa Rosa home triggered by an illegal butane hash oil lab.The explosion happened on August 21 just before 10 p.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Russell Avenue. Santa Rosa fire crews arrived to find the home's garage door blown open and an active fire burning inside the garage. Investigators determined vapors from the hash oil lab ignited and caused the explosion which left the home uninhabitable with significant structural damage.Police arrested 22-year-old...
La Rosa Chef Dies in Accident
The restaurant community in Santa Rosa is mourning the loss of Chef Rob Reyes who died August 23rd while cycling with friends. Reyes was the chef at La Rosa Tequileria. He was on a group ride from Santa Rosa to Forestville when he collided with a pole. Reyes had been both chef and co-owner of the restaurant in Courthouse Square since it opened in 2011. Reyes is survived by his mother and three brothers. La Rosa will host a public memorial on September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.
One Resident Burned, Two Structures Destroyed, Three Dogs Dead in Yesterday’s Old Fire Southeast of Ukiah
Yesterday afternoon the Old Fire ignited on Yokayo Ranch Road southeast of Ukiah prompting evacuation warnings and a multi-agency response before firefighters got control of the flames. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton revealed the Old Fire resulted in one patient airlifted due to burns, a trailer and...
All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision
RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
Lanes reopen after hundreds of tomatoes spill onto I-80
VACAVILLE (KRON) – California Highway Patrol was at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet. The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville. All eastbound […]
Body found after boating accident at Lake Berryessa
A boat collision on Friday evening led law enforcement to search Lake Berryessa, where a body was later found, according to Napa County Sheriff's Office.
