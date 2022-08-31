ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silt, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs

A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
COLORADO STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO

Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New state grant sought for Cardiff coke ovens preservation

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society is going after a different grant to help fund restoration efforts at the historic Cardiff coke ovens and make improvements to the site in south Glenwood. Efforts to obtain a $500,000 “Save America’s Treasures” grant through the National Park Service in 2021 were unsuccessful....
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta

DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
DELTA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: Fall high school sports underway in Glenwood Springs

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Hiker Falls Nearly 900 Feet to Her Death

About 14 miles west of Aspen, Colorado, lies Capitol Peak, a mountain whose summit stretches over 14,000 feet above the ground. The hike is only 15 miles in length and can be completed in one (grueling) day by an experienced hiker. However, it’s an incredibly challenging trek. In fact, it’s considered the toughest 14er in the entire state.
ASPEN, CO
nbc11news.com

Temperature shift late next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Mildred Alsdorf

Mildred Alsdorf was born in Eaton Colorado on January 12, 1929 to Vernon and Mary (Ward) Dotson. She passed into her heavenly home on August 28, 2022 surrounded with the love she had so freely given. Mildred was raised in Eaton, CO with her brothers Bob and Bill. After her...
EATON, CO
KJCT8

Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Ralph “Sam” Salaz

“Sam” Salaz passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, surrounded by his loved ones. Ralph Sammy Salaz was born October 21, 1939, in Montrose, Colorado, to Celia Salazar and Joe Placido Salez. He owned and operated Sam’s Conoco, a full-service gas station in Montrose, for...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle police looking for man suspected of striking mother with vehicle

The Rifle Police Department is looking for a man suspected of striking his mother with a vehicle and fleeing arrest early Monday morning, a Rifle Police Department news release states. Police tried to pull over Tyson McLemee, 40, after he was wanted for striking his mother with a white Jeep...
RIFLE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night

A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
BASALT, CO
westernslopenow.com

“Glimpse of a War”

The war in Ukraine may feel far away to most of us, but for one surgeon on a medical support mission only seven miles from the Russian front it was reality. Acute Surgeion, Dr. James Stone says, “The Ukrainians really believe that their fight is going to be the future for Democracy.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

