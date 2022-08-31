Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO
Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New state grant sought for Cardiff coke ovens preservation
The Glenwood Springs Historical Society is going after a different grant to help fund restoration efforts at the historic Cardiff coke ovens and make improvements to the site in south Glenwood. Efforts to obtain a $500,000 “Save America’s Treasures” grant through the National Park Service in 2021 were unsuccessful....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs sees more crashes, fatalities than similar communities
Glenwood Springs scored low in traffic safety compared to peer cities and statewide traffic studies, but this could mean good changes for pedestrians and people stuck in traffic. “I’d like to reduce the number of signals along Grand to look at trying to reduce some of those rear end accidents...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta
DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Fall high school sports underway in Glenwood Springs
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
One Injured, Bear & Cub Euthanized After Animal Attack in Colorado
An animal attack in New Castle has left one person injured and two bears dead. According to a press release from the New Castle Colorado Police Department (NCCPD), police received a call about a bear attack in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Denver7...
Colorado Hiker Falls Nearly 900 Feet to Her Death
About 14 miles west of Aspen, Colorado, lies Capitol Peak, a mountain whose summit stretches over 14,000 feet above the ground. The hike is only 15 miles in length and can be completed in one (grueling) day by an experienced hiker. However, it’s an incredibly challenging trek. In fact, it’s considered the toughest 14er in the entire state.
nbc11news.com
Temperature shift late next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Mildred Alsdorf
Mildred Alsdorf was born in Eaton Colorado on January 12, 1929 to Vernon and Mary (Ward) Dotson. She passed into her heavenly home on August 28, 2022 surrounded with the love she had so freely given. Mildred was raised in Eaton, CO with her brothers Bob and Bill. After her...
KJCT8
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.
nbc11news.com
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Ralph “Sam” Salaz
“Sam” Salaz passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, surrounded by his loved ones. Ralph Sammy Salaz was born October 21, 1939, in Montrose, Colorado, to Celia Salazar and Joe Placido Salez. He owned and operated Sam’s Conoco, a full-service gas station in Montrose, for...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle police looking for man suspected of striking mother with vehicle
The Rifle Police Department is looking for a man suspected of striking his mother with a vehicle and fleeing arrest early Monday morning, a Rifle Police Department news release states. Police tried to pull over Tyson McLemee, 40, after he was wanted for striking his mother with a white Jeep...
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
Arrest Following a Reported Robbery
On September 1, 2022, at around 4:20 p.m. officers from the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in progress at 755 North Avenue.
nbc11news.com
Man who went missing from Battlement Mesa assisted living facility found dead less than two miles away
BATTLEMENT MESA, Colo. (KKCO) - A man who went missing from a Battlement Mesa assisted living facility was found dead earlier this week less than two miles from the facility he disappeared from. Filmer Lopez, a man who reportedly suffered from dementia and went missing on August 13, garnered statewide media attention after his disappearance.
westernslopenow.com
“Glimpse of a War”
The war in Ukraine may feel far away to most of us, but for one surgeon on a medical support mission only seven miles from the Russian front it was reality. Acute Surgeion, Dr. James Stone says, “The Ukrainians really believe that their fight is going to be the future for Democracy.”
