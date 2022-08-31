ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades For September 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
Why Spero Therapeutics Shares Are Up Over 100% Today

Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO shares are trading higher by 120% to $1.60 during Tuesday's trading session after the company received minutes from a Type A meeting with the FDA discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr. What Happened?. During the Type A meeting, the FDA indicated...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock SOS Limited Is Falling

SOS Ltd - ADR SOS shares are trading lower by 6.50% to $5.32 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China. SOS Limited is also trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD....
Applied Materials Whale Trades For September 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Materials. Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened...
After-Hours Alert: Why Coupa Software Stock Is Surging

Coupa Software Inc COUP shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced a $100 million buyback. Coupa Software said second-quarter revenue jumped 18% year-over-year to $211 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $204.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Looking Into Beyond Meat's Recent Short Interest

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) short percent of float has risen 5.58% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.50 million shares sold short, which is 37.09% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for General Motors

General Motors GM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, General Motors has an average price target of $43.6 with a high of $61.00 and a low of $29.00.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Metacrine MTCR shares rose 13.8% to $0.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.0 million shares come close, making up 948.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock rose 12.6% to...
Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; DWAC Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. The Dow traded down 0.62% to 31,122.76 while...
Why Baidu Stock Is Falling

Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading lower by 3.11% to $135.70 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China. What Happened?. The Chinese city of Chengdu has asked the majority of its 21 million residents to stay home for three...
Analyzing Spero Therapeutics's Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:SPRO) short percent of float has fallen 14.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 410 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At CommScope Hldg Co's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CommScope Hldg Co COMM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Where Applied Materials Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 18 analysts have published their opinion on Applied Materials AMAT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
