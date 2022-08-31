Read full article on original website
Rory Harrington
6d ago
Thanking all those indOregon like it or don't live here I have been a resident for 54 years and I love Oregon for always God Bless our fire and medical and air pilots Amen
4
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
opb.org
Northeast Oregon wildfire grows over 10 times larger Saturday night
The boundary for a wildfire burning in Wallowa County grew 10 times larger between Saturday and Sunday morning, now covering nearly 38,000 acres with 0% containment. The Double Creek Fire is burning 10 miles southeast of Imnaha, a remote community in Oregon’s northeast corner. The area is under several evacuation levels, including “go now” evacuations. About 50 homes are threatened.
Oregon National Guard troops assist firefighters battling the Rum Creek Fire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Soldiers and airmen with the Oregon National Guard and are lending a helping hand in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in Southern Oregon. The wildfire, sparked by lightning on August 17, has since burned over 19,000 acres and was 34% contained as of Monday afternoon.
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
oregontoday.net
D River Beach health advisory lifted, Sept. 5
PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Friday lifted a public health advisory for contact with ocean water at D River Beach, located in Lincoln County. The health authority issued the advisory Sept. 1 after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters. Results from follow-up tests performed by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) showed lower bacteria levels. Contact with the ocean water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk. Officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter. Since 2003, state officials have used a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to monitor popular Oregon beaches and make timely reports to the public about elevated levels of fecal bacteria. Oregon state agencies participating in this program are OHA, DEQ and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0440, or call OHA toll-free information line at 877-290-6767.
Unofficial end of summer brings more Oregon summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some refer to Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer, but we still have plenty left in the tank. After a weak disturbance cuts east overnight, conditions will cool and clear for Monday morning. A northerly wind near the surface should prevent much cloud coverage for your morning commute. Of course, we may have a few clouds around, especially closer to the Columbia River.
focushillsboro.com
Air Quality Advisory Is In Effect For Several Oregon Counties Due To Smoke
Due to smoke from numerous fires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, and Wallow counties on Saturday. The duration of this warning is undisclosed. Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties continue to be under...
Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
klcc.org
Campgrounds evacuated as Cedar Creek Fire grows
The Cedar Creek fire burning east of Oakridge grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday to 16,304 acres. It remained at 12% containment. Several campgrounds and recreational areas near Waldo Lake and off Aufderheide Drive (Road 19), were placed on Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders Friday and Saturday.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
kezi.com
Fire crews making progress against Cedar Creek Fire
WILLAMETTE NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- It's been more than one month since the Cedar Creek Fire, burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge, started. Since then, hundreds of people have been hard at work trying to contain the fire. "Our three values at risk are still relevant," Incident Commander in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon: Here’s what to know
Harvesters are gearing up for the start of the Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon. Starting Tuesday, commercial harvesters — those looking to get mushrooms for resale — can pick on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a...
beachconnection.net
One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why
(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
New pandemic relief fund for immigrants in Oregon
New pandemic relief funds are now available for immigrants in Oregon.
kezi.com
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. "I woke up to like a boom sound, and then I started hearing more explosions, and that's when I left the apartment and called the fire department," said Marin Neuhard, a resident in the Patterson House.
ijpr.org
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
