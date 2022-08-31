Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
With Record-Breaking Heat on the Horizon, Mendocino County Firefighters Position Strike Teams for Immediate Response
A potentially record-breaking heatwave is predicted to descend on Mendocino County in the coming days. Ukiah could see a high of 113°F on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. These sweltering temperatures have intensified the risk of wildfire in our region. For the first time since California’s Office of Emergency Services...
mendofever.com
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
ksro.com
Omicron Booster Shots Coming to Sonoma County
Sonoma County should be getting supplies of the new Omicron vaccine booster shot next week. County health officials are pausing booster shots as they wait for the new vaccines to arrive. Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Health Officer, says, quote, “We want to make sure that everyone has the most up-to-date protection against COVID-19.” The new boosters contain two mRNA components of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This two pronged formulation is intended to target both the original strain of the virus and the mutated Omicron dominant strain. Once the vaccines arrive, they should be available through local health care providers as well as clinics at the Roseland Community Center and the Rohnert Park Community Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 prisoners escape Contra Costa County detention center
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 […]
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
NBC Bay Area
Drought in Sonoma County Could Continue at Least Through November
Sonoma County held a drought town hall on Thursday which touched on all aspects of water-- and the lack of it-- in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives from the...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
Crews respond to fire that burned barn in Pacifica
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire that burned a barn in Pacifica Friday afternoon, officials announced on Twitter. The fire burned around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Shamrock Ranch Road near Highway 1. The fire grew to 50 by 25 feet, according to Cal Fire CZU. Crews were able […]
Contra Costa County health officials urge residents to take precautions during expected weeklong heat wave
(BCN) — Contra Costa County health officials urged residents Friday to take precautions over the coming days in anticipation of a weeklong heat wave that is expected to push temperatures into the triple digits. With a heat wave across the West Coast likely to push temperatures 10 to 20 degrees higher than normal, county Health […]
156th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games returns to Alameda County Fairgrounds
If you listen closely, you might be able to hear a familiar sound making its way back to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
lakecountybloom.com
Beating the Heat: Options for Lake County Residents
The National Weather Service’s Eureka Office has issued a high confidence report that heat “will become significant this weekend into early next week.” Triple-Digit Temperatures are forecast by some outlets for portions of Lake County beginning today (Thursday, September 1), and many members of our communities will be seeking opportunities to escape the heat.
1 dead after crash on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a traffic collision on I-580 Saturday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 9:40 p.m., all lanes going westbound on the highway are shut down. The crash happened in the area of I-580 at W MacArthur Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. A coroner […]
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
vallejosun.com
Numerous dead sturgeon found on Mare Island shore amid lethal algae bloom
VALLEJO – Nearly two-dozen dead sturgeon and striped bass were observed on the shore of Vallejo’s Mare Island on Tuesday, part of a massive fish die-off that appears to be caused by an algae bloom across the Bay Area. Damon Tighe, a naturalist with the California Center for...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County: Excessive heat alert issued
The Sonoma County Department of Health Services has issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The heat alert applies to all of Sonoma County,...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary
Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
ksro.com
Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Open For Applications
Sonoma County is planning to launch a guaranteed basic income pilot program. For two years, 305 low-income families will be getting $500-dollars a month. The county wants to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced for those families. Angie Dillon Shore, Executive Director of First 5 Sonoma County, says three-quarters of the participants in the pilot program will come from targeted zip codes in the County who were hit hardest by the pandemic. The cash is coming from the American Rescue Plan, the County Board of Supervisors, and the city councils of Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and Petaluma. The application period for the Pathway to Income Equity Program opened September 1st. Learn more at PathwaySonoma.org/apply.
Comments / 1