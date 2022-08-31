Sonoma County should be getting supplies of the new Omicron vaccine booster shot next week. County health officials are pausing booster shots as they wait for the new vaccines to arrive. Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Health Officer, says, quote, “We want to make sure that everyone has the most up-to-date protection against COVID-19.” The new boosters contain two mRNA components of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This two pronged formulation is intended to target both the original strain of the virus and the mutated Omicron dominant strain. Once the vaccines arrive, they should be available through local health care providers as well as clinics at the Roseland Community Center and the Rohnert Park Community Center.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO