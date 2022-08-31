SACRAMENTO – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento early Friday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene near Acoma Street and Arden Way around 12:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and police say she's in stable condition. Officers say a man also appears to have suffered a graze wound in the shooting. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

