Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
Man shot inside vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12-year-old girl hurt in Pittsburg 'road rage' shooting; Sacramento man arrested
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A 12-year-old girl was hurt after being shot in an apparent road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday, according to officials with the Pittsburg Police Department. At 1:54 p.m. Friday, authorities say a woman was driving with her three children in the area of Buchanan Road and...
mendofever.com
Subject With Umbrella And Property On Sidewalk, Fridge Dumped – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Solano Sheriff releases bodycam footage of shooting that left one man dead
The Solano County Sheriff has released body cam footage of a police shooting that left one man dead in June.
KOLO TV Reno
Police dog finds more than 12 pounds of fentanyl in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said canine Ruger and his handler got about 50,000 fentanyl pills off the street. A Placer County deputy pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 in Auburn on Aug. 29 at about 1:35 p.m, the sheriff’s office said. Ruger...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of fatally shooting couple’s dogs
A Mendocino County man has been arrested and stands accused of fatally shooting a couple’s three dogs while they were away on vacation. On the morning of August 25, deputies responded to the 15000 of Poonkinney Road in Dos Rios, where a couple had returned from vacation to find their three dogs shot dead in their kennel in the backyard.
Package explodes inside Amador County mailbox, officials say
FIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Law enforcement in Amador County are investigating after a package reportedly exploded inside of a mailbox Saturday. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a parcel exploded in a mailbox near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road in Amador County. The explosion started a fire across the street which was quickly extinguished.
Suspicious device deemed safe by Sacramento Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that their Explosive Ordinance Disposal was working an incident in the 3100 block of Broadway. Police said that a suspicious device was reported in the area. Around noon the police department said that the object was determined safe and officers have cleared the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man who barricaded himself in a Vacaville home has been taken into custody
VACAVILLE — A man who barricaded himself inside a home, alone in Vacaville, has been taken into custody.According to police, the SWAT team responded to a home on the 100 block of Jennifer Lane for a domestic violence investigation.There are no known injuries at this time.We will update this story with more details as they are released.
Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
KCRA.com
2 killed in small plane crash in remote area of Galt, authorities say
GALT, Calif. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Sacramento County on Sunday morning, authorities said. The Beech 58 plane crashed around 9 a.m. into an orchard near Christensen and Twin Cities roads in Galt, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Woman hospitalized, man suffers graze wound in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento early Friday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene near Acoma Street and Arden Way around 12:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and police say she's in stable condition. Officers say a man also appears to have suffered a graze wound in the shooting. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.
Roseville PD memorialize officer killed at former police station
CALIFORNIA, Calif. (KTXL) — This week the Roseville Police Department memorialized fallen officer Mark White who was shot and killed on February 10, 1995 by a fellow officer during an incident in the front lobby of the former police station. White was working with a fellow officer on a “chaotic incident” involving an armed person […]
Human remains found in Yuba County believed to man missing since May
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said that they located human remains, possibly of a missing man, near Camptonville on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said that hikers in the area of Oregon Creek near Camptonville on Sunday reported the remains. Deputies and detectives responded to the area and recovered the remains […]
Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
Auburn Police on lookout for bank robber
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the Auburn Town Center. The bank, located at 338 Elm Avenue, reported to police that a man came in and gave a note to a teller who then gave the […]
Comments / 1