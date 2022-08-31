ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Mildred Alsdorf

Mildred Alsdorf was born in Eaton Colorado on January 12, 1929 to Vernon and Mary (Ward) Dotson. She passed into her heavenly home on August 28, 2022 surrounded with the love she had so freely given. Mildred was raised in Eaton, CO with her brothers Bob and Bill. After her...
EATON, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs Demons win home football opener over Conifer, 41-27

Glenwood Springs shook off a season-opening overtime loss to win its home opener Friday night over the visiting Conifer Lobos in class 3A high school football action. Sophomore Mason Markovich scored three touchdowns on the night, including a run-in off a blocked punt by junior Joaquin Sandoval. Markovich’s other two came off rushing plays, as the Demons built a 28-14 halftime lead.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hot running game fuels Coal Ridge football past Roaring Fork, 39-16

Ninety yards is a long way to run if you have to evade a host of defenders thirsty to tackle you. Ask Coal Ridge senior quarterback Ryder Powell. He beat those odds Friday night. Hosting 1A Roaring Fork, Powell took a fourth-quarter snap deep in his own zone and weaved...
CARBONDALE, CO

