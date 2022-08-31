ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz staredown video from WBC world title eliminator weigh-ins

Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status

Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
WWE
FanSided

Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and Conor McGregor is impressed (Video)

Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and it’s kind of impressive. The Facebook frontman is actually not too bad at MMA based on a recent video of him training. In the video, Mark Zuckerberg is seen in MMA gloves and shin pads trading shots with a partner and even going to the ground and securing an armbar from the bottom.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
UFC
PWMania

Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks

As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
WWE
mmanews.com

Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?

UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
UFC
Complex

Joe Rogan Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA Video

Joe Rogan is clearly impressed by Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills. The Facebook founder shared an Instagram video of his recent training session with Khai “The Shadow” Wu—a 27-year-old fighter who will compete at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on Saturday night. “One of my training...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a “hell of a challenge” after suffering nasty KO loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a ‘hell of a challenge’ after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th. It was Leon Edwards who stunned Kamaru Usman (& fans) with a last-minute knockout to claim the world title.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”

There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal

Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle

On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

