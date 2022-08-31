ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci on COVID-19: 'We’re not going to eradicate the virus'

When White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in 2020 that living with the coronavirus was going to be our new normal, he meant it. "We’re not going to eradicate the virus from the face of the Earth," Fauci told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. “I don’t believe we’re even going to eliminate it from this country to the tune of getting zero cases."
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint

Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
Mic

Trump wants you to know he is not a messy bitch

If nothing else, Donald Trump is the human embodiment of “style over substance.” The man moves through the world with an innate understanding that so long as he looks and acts a certain way, there are enough credulous dupes out there who will happily give him enough adulation (and cold hard cash) that the difference between his overwrought form and underdeveloped function becomes effectively nil.
Rolling Stone

MAGA Talking Points Grow Even More Absurd After Release of Classified Docs Pic

The Republican spin machine seems to have encountered a jam.  Following the release late Tuesday night of a 54-page document outlining the Justice Department’s findings in the Aug. 8 raid on Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, the former president and his supporters are struggling to make their stories make sense.  The court filing was a response to Trump’s attempt to claim that the more than 100 classified documents seized during the raid were subject to executive privilege, and thus could not be reviewed by the DOJ. The filing included a photo attachment depicting some of the material found during the search,...
Washington Examiner

As Democrats offer massive new benefits, a refresher on pandemic check writing

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how out-of-control government spending has contributed to, and in some cases even created, the economic hardships Americans are facing today.]. Americans may have difficulty keeping up with the reckless pace of spending coming out of Washington these days. Last week,...
TheDailyBeast

Your Questions About the New COVID Booster Shots Answered

By Prakash Nagarkatti and Mitzi Nagarkatti, The ConversationOn Aug. 31, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of updated COVID-19 booster shots that are specifically tailored to combat the two most recent and contagious omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5. Following the FDA’s emergency use authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to endorse the shots, allowing them to be administered within days.The new booster shots—one by Moderna and another from Pfizer-BioNTech —come as more than 450 people are still dying of COVID-19 every day in the U.S.As of Aug. 31, 2022, only 48.5 percent of...
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
Medical Daily

Polio Causes, Symptoms And Vaccine: All The Facts You Need To Know

The re-emergence of what was once considered an eliminated health threat is causing concern to the general public. The poliovirus has recently been discovered in New York, London, and Jerusalem. Out of the active cases, only two involved polio-related paralysis, the more serious effect of the disease. However, with the New York case being the first in the United States in about a decade and more alarming reports coming in, public health specialists and the public are concerned that the virus could have been circulating for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH

