Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County man. Investigators revealed Cletus L. Gentry, 90-years-old from Mt. Vernon, Ky., was last seen at […]
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY

COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the decomposing body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a drug overdose. The coroner says the...
Police Arrest Two Men Connected To Recent ATM Thefts

Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief. Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond. Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail. Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash. Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.
'This effort does not stop': Fired Amazon union organizer in Campbellsville resolves to get an election

A former Amazon employee in Kentucky says he’s more determined than ever to form a union at the company’s fulfillment center in Campbellsville. Matt Littrell says the world’s largest online retailer fired him in retaliation for his organizing efforts. Littrell says he'll now work from the sidelines while others inside the operation soldier on to unionize the first Amazon workplace in the Bluegrass State.
Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male

LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
Board’s 3-2 vote favors three-floor school

This story initially appeared in the Aug. 25 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454. In a split vote, the Adair County School Board gave Derek Phillips of Deco Architects direction on how his company should proceed with the drawings of a planned middle school during a board meeting last Thursday.
Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
Community Policy