clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County man. Investigators revealed Cletus L. Gentry, 90-years-old from Mt. Vernon, Ky., was last seen at […]
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
Woman arrested in connection to Jackson County death
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to a Jackson County death investigation.
clayconews.com
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
WKYT 27
New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse racing on slot-like machines. The Mint Gaming Hall opened for the first time Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. It’s located just off Interstate 75 in Whitley County.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER SEIZES FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE, PILLS, CASH AND HANDGUN DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON PARKWAY IN ADAIR COUNTY
COLUMBIA, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a traffic stop Tuesday night on the Cumberland Parkway lead to a drug trafficking arrest of a Russell Springs man. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 11:27 P.M. a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on the Cumberland Parkway.
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit in Pulaski County on Wednesday.
Stabbing in downtown Barbourville puts 2 schools in hard lockdown
A Barbourville man was arrested in connection to a stabbing that placed two Knox County schools in lockdown Wednesday.
WKYT 27
Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
London woman charged after 2 children found along road
A woman was charged in Laurel County after two young children were found walking along a road in London.
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the decomposing body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a drug overdose. The coroner says the...
wtloam.com
Police Arrest Two Men Connected To Recent ATM Thefts
Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief. Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond. Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail. Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash. Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.
wkyufm.org
'This effort does not stop': Fired Amazon union organizer in Campbellsville resolves to get an election
A former Amazon employee in Kentucky says he’s more determined than ever to form a union at the company’s fulfillment center in Campbellsville. Matt Littrell says the world’s largest online retailer fired him in retaliation for his organizing efforts. Littrell says he'll now work from the sidelines while others inside the operation soldier on to unionize the first Amazon workplace in the Bluegrass State.
clayconews.com
Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male
LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
adairvoice.com
Board’s 3-2 vote favors three-floor school
This story initially appeared in the Aug. 25 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454. In a split vote, the Adair County School Board gave Derek Phillips of Deco Architects direction on how his company should proceed with the drawings of a planned middle school during a board meeting last Thursday.
clayconews.com
TWO TODDLERS FOUND UNSUPERVISED NEAR ROADWAY IN LAUREL COUNTY KENTUCKY RESULTS IN INVESTIGATION AND ARREST
LONDON, KY Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Teia Carter age 35 of London on Monday afternoon August 29, 2022 at approximately 4:06 PM. The arrest occurred off London Dock Road, approximately 10 miles west of London after this subject was charged...
q95fm.net
Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
