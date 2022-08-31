Sonoma County is planning to launch a guaranteed basic income pilot program. For two years, 305 low-income families will be getting $500-dollars a month. The county wants to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced for those families. Angie Dillon Shore, Executive Director of First 5 Sonoma County, says three-quarters of the participants in the pilot program will come from targeted zip codes in the County who were hit hardest by the pandemic. The cash is coming from the American Rescue Plan, the County Board of Supervisors, and the city councils of Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and Petaluma. The application period for the Pathway to Income Equity Program opened September 1st. Learn more at PathwaySonoma.org/apply.

