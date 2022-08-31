Read full article on original website
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
ksro.com
Another Flex Alert Issued As Temperatures Rise
A statewide Flex Alert will be in place for a third straight day as an extreme heat wave intensifies. The California Independent System Operator is again urging residents to conserve as much power as possible in the peak hours of four to nine p.m. Electricity usage is expected to be at its highest of the year this Labor Day weekend, with many parts of Sonoma County likely heating up well into the triple digits. Rolling blackouts are possible if the energy grid becomes too overtaxed. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in place until Tuesday night.
mendofever.com
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Open For Applications
Sonoma County is planning to launch a guaranteed basic income pilot program. For two years, 305 low-income families will be getting $500-dollars a month. The county wants to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced for those families. Angie Dillon Shore, Executive Director of First 5 Sonoma County, says three-quarters of the participants in the pilot program will come from targeted zip codes in the County who were hit hardest by the pandemic. The cash is coming from the American Rescue Plan, the County Board of Supervisors, and the city councils of Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and Petaluma. The application period for the Pathway to Income Equity Program opened September 1st. Learn more at PathwaySonoma.org/apply.
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
California's most famous whale washes ashore in Bay Area, killed by ship
Researchers have determined a famous humpback whale, which washed ashore in Half Moon Bay on Sunday, was killed by a passing ship in the ocean.
1 dead after crash on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a traffic collision on I-580 Saturday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 9:40 p.m., all lanes going westbound on the highway are shut down. The crash happened in the area of I-580 at W MacArthur Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. A coroner […]
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures
Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
vallejosun.com
Numerous dead sturgeon found on Mare Island shore amid lethal algae bloom
VALLEJO – Nearly two-dozen dead sturgeon and striped bass were observed on the shore of Vallejo’s Mare Island on Tuesday, part of a massive fish die-off that appears to be caused by an algae bloom across the Bay Area. Damon Tighe, a naturalist with the California Center for...
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
One of California’s first prisons was a ship that sank
A ship on the Sacramento River, anchored near H Street, served as one of California’s first prisons in the 1800s.
mendofever.com
Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Missing North Bay man 'safely reunited' with family after disappearing on SoCal drive
Police say a recent North Bay community college graduate missing since last week has been found and “safely reunited” with his family. He hadn’t been heard from after beginning his drive to his new school.
Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
Searchers come up empty after report of car in the Sacramento River
COURTLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to help in the search after a car reportedly crashed into the Sacramento River Wednesday night.Yolo Fire contacted California Highway Patrol Woodland to report a possible car in the water near Courtland and S. River roads just after 9 p.m. The Coast Guard was then contacted for further assistance. When CHP units arrived, all they could see were what appeared to be tail lights of the vehicle submerged in the water.It appears the vehicle blew through the guard rail as debris was found near the shore, CHP says. So far, authorities say the search has come up empty.
2-alarm fire damages apartment building in Vacaville
VACAVILLE – An apartment building in Vacaville was evacuated after a fire in an upstairs unit early Thursday afternoon. The scene was along Sara Court. Vacaville Fire crews responded to the scene around 1:20 p.m. and found flames coming from a 16-unit building. A second alarm was called and firefighters made quick work of the fire. No injuries have been reported. The extent of the damage caused by the fire is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
