Jacksonville, FL

CBS Sports

Saints' Trevor Penning: Could return in November

Penning (toe) has a chance to be return to practice by early November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being placed on injured reserve Thursday, there was some concern that Penning would miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign, but the Saints received good news Monday. The offensive lineman could return in November, providing the team an extra boost down the stretch. It's hard to predict so far out in advance, but New Orleans has to be satisfied that 2022 isn't expected to be a complete loss for their first-rounder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Steelers' Benny Snell: Buried on Week 1 depth chart

Snell is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. Although Snell earned a spot on the 53-man roster over Anthony McFarland, undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren appears poised to begin the season as the team's top backup behind starting running back Najee Harris. Snell rushed just 36 times for 98 yards while securing two of four targets for 13 yards despite appearing in every game for the Steelers last season, and he's unlikely to have a significant fantasy role in 2022 as long as Harris remains healthy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Mario Edwards: Signs with Jacksonville

The Jaguars signed Edwards to their practice squad Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Edwards recorded 25 tackles and six sacks across 27 appearances during two seasons in Chicago but was let go ahead of Tuesday's initial 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive end will look to work his way back to NFL action through the Jaguars' practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Zonovan Knight: Waived by the Jets

The Jets waived Knight on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he rushed 140 times for 753 yards and three scores during his final collegiate campaign. He impressed during training camp and rushed 15 times for 53 yards across three preseason contests. Knight initially made the team's 53-man roster, but he's been waived to make room for the Jets to re-sign veteran offensive lineman Conor McDermott.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey

Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
NFL
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas to move up as Utah, Oregon drop in top 25 polls

The first regular-season 2022 college football rankings won't be released on Sunday like usual even though Week 1 has already provided enough thrills to know there will be some shake-ups coming in the AP Top 25 poll. The rankings are delayed until Tuesday because still have two games left -- LSU and Florida State on Sunday, Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday -- before Week 1 concludes. And while that may be the case, it's no reason to wait with our weekly check-in on how Saturday's results will impact the reshuffled college football rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yennier Cano: Called up by Baltimore

Cano was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Cano had been with Norfolk since being acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline, and the club is now ready to let him show what he can do at the top level. Cano allowed 14 earned runs over 13.2 innings in 10 appearances out of Minnesota's bullpen earlier this year, so Baltimore will no doubt be hoping for better results this time around.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench

Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Picks up hold

Nelson hit a batter and retired three over a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 5-1 win over Milwaukee. After Zac Gallen's seven shutout innings, Nelson came on to protect a 3-0 lead, his first setup opportunity since being activated off the injured list. The left-hander walked three in his first outing off the IL, and this one didn't start any better when he hit Victor Caratini, but Nelson retired the next three batters to preserve the lead. Nelson will be part of the late-game crew, called to throw in setup or high-leverage situations. He's been a surprising find for the Diamondbacks, posting a 1.51 ERA (3.08 FIP) after pitching himself out of the Guardians' organization.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Chance to play Week 1

The Colts Leonard (back) progresses during practice this week before making a decision about his status for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Leonard plans to practice Wednesday through Friday and will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday. There's a chance he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Sent packing to minors

The Cardinals optioned Hudson to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Hudson was moved to the bullpen over the weekend in anticipation of Jack Flaherty's (shoulder) return from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's series opener with the Nationals. With St. Louis now officially activating Flaherty, Hudson will end up losing his spot in the bullpen, as the Cardinals already had multiple pitchers capable of covering multiple innings in relief as necessary. Despite receiving the demotion, Hudson likely won't have to wait long before getting another look with the big club. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Hudson is scheduled to make his first start with Memphis on Tuesday and another on Sunday before he likely rejoins St. Louis when a sixth starter is needed for the team's Sept. 17 doubleheader with the Reds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NFL
Football
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle

Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Jamel Dean is expected to start over Murphy-Bunting for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Throughout training camp, Murphy-Bunting and Dean competed for a starting role opposite of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis. The 2019 second-rounder is still expected to receive rotational snaps in the team's secondary, but he could see an uptick in usage if Dean struggles early on. In 41 career games played, Murphy-Bunting accumulated 157 tackles and four interceptions in that span.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Nick Vespi: Optioned to Triple-A

Vespi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Vespi pitched each of the last three days, so the Orioles decided to send him down and replace him with a fresh arm. Vespi has appeared in 24 games with the Orioles this season, so chances are he will be back with the big club before the campaign comes to a close.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Scottie Phillips: Receives tryout with Colts

Phillips (ankle) worked out with the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9 last year and was placed on injured reserve by the Texans in early May. However, he was let go with an injury settlement in mid-June and appears to be healthy since he's now working out for other teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Exits Sunday's game

India was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies after fouling a pitch off his right knee, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. India fouled a pitch off his knee during the fifth inning and was unable to finish the plate appearance. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 25-year-old will have Monday's scheduled off day to recover before Tuesday's series opener versus the Cubs.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Will be inactive Week 1

Rudolph will begin the season as the Steelers' No. 3 quarterback and is expected to be inactive for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. After he was mislabeled as the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback on the Week 1 depth chart the team released Tuesday, Rudolph has since been moved to the third spot behind expected starter Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate dressing three quarterbacks Sunday, leaving Rudolph as the odd man out. Barring injuries to the two players above him, Rudolph could be a regular on the inactive list all season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Good for Week 1

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Taylor (back) is "good to go" for Week 1, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Taylor will be available as Daniel Jones' backup during Sunday's road season opener against the Titans. The veteran suffered a back injury during the Giants' preseason finale against the Jets, but he's managed to avoid a long-term issue. It remains to be seen whether Taylor will practice in full Wednesday, but in any case he appears on track for Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Bashes another long ball

McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Brewers on Sunday. McCarthy singled home a run in the sixth inning and provided additional insurance with a two-run shot to right off Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter. The 25-year-old has now homered in three of his last five contests, during which he's batted 6-for-19 with 10 RBI. McCarthy is slashing .288/.348/.464 with seven home runs, 40 runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 74 games this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' David Villar: Goes yard in win

Villar went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers. Villar drew the start at first base in this contest, his third start in the last four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. He had gone 0-for-7 since the call-up before delivering a third-inning single and a two-run blast in the fourth. The 25-year-old infielder's had some trouble translating his success from the minors to the majors, as he's slashing just .181/.326/.319 with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 89 big-league plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

