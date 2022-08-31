Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218Zoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema DayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, over/under
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Packers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -125 on the money line in the game, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. ...
CBS Sports
Saints' Trevor Penning: Could return in November
Penning (toe) has a chance to be return to practice by early November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being placed on injured reserve Thursday, there was some concern that Penning would miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign, but the Saints received good news Monday. The offensive lineman could return in November, providing the team an extra boost down the stretch. It's hard to predict so far out in advance, but New Orleans has to be satisfied that 2022 isn't expected to be a complete loss for their first-rounder.
CBS Sports
Zonovan Knight: Waived by the Jets
The Jets waived Knight on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he rushed 140 times for 753 yards and three scores during his final collegiate campaign. He impressed during training camp and rushed 15 times for 53 yards across three preseason contests. Knight initially made the team's 53-man roster, but he's been waived to make room for the Jets to re-sign veteran offensive lineman Conor McDermott.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still recovering from injury
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Ojulari (calf) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ojulari has been considered day-to-day with a calf issue since the last week in August, so this news doesn't give much clarity regarding the 2021 second-rounder's injury status for Week 1 against the Titans. Expect the Giants to provide more insight on that front once the team's first practice/injury report is posted this week.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Called up by Baltimore
Cano was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Cano had been with Norfolk since being acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline, and the club is now ready to let him show what he can do at the top level. Cano allowed 14 earned runs over 13.2 innings in 10 appearances out of Minnesota's bullpen earlier this year, so Baltimore will no doubt be hoping for better results this time around.
CBS Sports
Fantasy football 2022 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP, tiers by proven model
Fantasy football strategy evolves on a year-to-year basis and will change with the depth of 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks. One theme that influences where players belong in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings is whether your league features points per reception or half-PPR scoring. That can make a significant difference at the running back position since players who are involved in their team's passing games hold a significant edge over early-down hammers. When Christian McCaffrey was on top of the Fantasy football rankings in 2018 and 2019, he compiled 4,357 total yards and 32 total touchdowns. After two injury-riddled seasons, can he get back to that level of production and reclaim his RB1 status in the 2022 Fantasy football tiers? If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Patriots signing former first-round draft pick who will start season on team's practice squad, per report
Apparently, Bill Belichick's master plan is to sign as many former first-round picks as possible at receiver. The Patriots already have two former first-round wide receivers on their roster, and it appears they are going to add another one this week. According to ESPN, the Patriots are signing Laquon Treadwell...
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Chance to play Week 1
The Colts Leonard (back) progresses during practice this week before making a decision about his status for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Leonard plans to practice Wednesday through Friday and will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday. There's a chance he...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Will be inactive Week 1
Rudolph will begin the season as the Steelers' No. 3 quarterback and is expected to be inactive for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. After he was mislabeled as the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback on the Week 1 depth chart the team released Tuesday, Rudolph has since been moved to the third spot behind expected starter Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate dressing three quarterbacks Sunday, leaving Rudolph as the odd man out. Barring injuries to the two players above him, Rudolph could be a regular on the inactive list all season.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Jamel Dean is expected to start over Murphy-Bunting for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Throughout training camp, Murphy-Bunting and Dean competed for a starting role opposite of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis. The 2019 second-rounder is still expected to receive rotational snaps in the team's secondary, but he could see an uptick in usage if Dean struggles early on. In 41 career games played, Murphy-Bunting accumulated 157 tackles and four interceptions in that span.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Tweaks wrist in rehab game
Franco appeared to tweak his surgically repaired right wrist in his second at-bat Monday in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Fortunately for Franco and the Rays, no X-rays were needed, and the team doesn't believe it to be a serious setback. Franco appears to be day-to-day and will likely be re-evaluated Wednesday. Franco began his rehab assignment Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Nick Vespi: Optioned to Triple-A
Vespi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Vespi pitched each of the last three days, so the Orioles decided to send him down and replace him with a fresh arm. Vespi has appeared in 24 games with the Orioles this season, so chances are he will be back with the big club before the campaign comes to a close.
CBS Sports
Scottie Phillips: Receives tryout with Colts
Phillips (ankle) worked out with the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9 last year and was placed on injured reserve by the Texans in early May. However, he was let go with an injury settlement in mid-June and appears to be healthy since he's now working out for other teams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Return getting close
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Thibodeaux (knee) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals, putting his status for Week 1 against the Titans up in the air. Thibodeaux's timetable for a return to game action was previously set at 3-to-4 weeks, and New York's first exhibition on September 11 marks exactly three weeks since the injury transpired. Expect to hear more regarding the 21-year-old's medical status throughout the week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the team proceeds cautiously with their young pass rusher.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jake Marisnick: Links up with Atlanta
Atlanta signed Marisnick (toe) to a minor-league contract Aug. 30 and was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. After being released by the Pirates on Aug. 7, Marisnick was on the open market for just over three weeks before he found a new organization. Since he signed with Atlanta prior to September, Marisnick will be eligible for the playoffs, should he be added to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster at any point in the weeks to come. Prior to being cut loose by Pittsburgh, Marisnick had been sidelined with a right big toe sprain, but the veteran outfielder debuted Saturday for Gwinnett and appears to be fully healthy again.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Takes 13th loss
Gonzales (10-13) was tagged with the loss against the White Sox on Monday, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Gonzales limited Chicago to four hits, though two of those were home runs. He finished with his third straight...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Picks up hold
Nelson hit a batter and retired three over a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 5-1 win over Milwaukee. After Zac Gallen's seven shutout innings, Nelson came on to protect a 3-0 lead, his first setup opportunity since being activated off the injured list. The left-hander walked three in his first outing off the IL, and this one didn't start any better when he hit Victor Caratini, but Nelson retired the next three batters to preserve the lead. Nelson will be part of the late-game crew, called to throw in setup or high-leverage situations. He's been a surprising find for the Diamondbacks, posting a 1.51 ERA (3.08 FIP) after pitching himself out of the Guardians' organization.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger offers his opinion on which Steelers QB should be the Week 1 starter
Ben Roethlisberger has an opinion on who should be his heir apparent as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has yet to announce a starting quarterback for the Steelers' season-opener against the Bengals, but the expectation is that Mitchell Trubisky will get the starting nod over rookie Kenny Pickett.
CBS Sports
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Scratched from Tuesday's start
Rasmussen will not start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rasmussen's wife is expecting the couple's first child, and Rasmussen was excused from the team to be with his growing family. It remains to be seen both who will start Tuesday in his place and when he will take the ball next.
