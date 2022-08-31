Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Game changers for diabetics
More than 50 brands of medication, including different types of insulin, are on the market for treating diabetes. Successive waves of research have brought different categories of drugs to the forefront over the years, even as long-available metformin stays dominant as first-line therapy for type-2 diabetes. Their growing numbers show...
msn.com
Lowering the Cost of Insulin Could Be Deadly
When I heard that my patient was back in the ICU, my heart sank. But I wasn’t surprised. Her paycheck usually runs short at the end of the month, so her insulin does too. As she stretches her supply, her blood sugar climbs. Soon the insatiable thirst and constant urination follow. And once her keto acids build up, her stomach pains and vomiting start. She always manages to make it to the hospital before the damage reaches her brain and heart. But we both worry that someday, she won’t.
msn.com
Warning Signs Of Osteoporosis You Should Never Ignore
As we age, our bodies undergo changes that can increase the risk of certain health issues. One of those conditions is osteoporosis — a type of bone disease that affects about 10 million people in the United States alone (via the National Osteoporosis Foundation). The disease is characterized by low bone density and a decline in the ability to rebuild bone as quickly as you lose it. As the condition progresses, the bones become weaker and more susceptible to fractures (per MedlinePlus).
msn.com
Enough with the backdoor policymaking. It's time to end the COVID public health emergency.
In July, the Biden administration extended the COVID-19 public health emergency into October, and he appears poised to extend it again for at least another three months. At this point, nearly all Americans have some form of immunity. Hospitalization rates haven't been high for months (despite case rates remaining high in much of the country).
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Gynecologists encourage women to get regular gynecologic cancer screenings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gynecologists encourage women to receive regular gynecologic cancer screenings. Each year in the United States, nearly 90,000 women are diagnosed with gynecological cancers, and over 29,000 die from them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “You should start having pap smears at the...
msn.com
Updated Omicron Booster Shots Are Now Available For Americans
Updated COVID Omicron boosters are here. The CDC and FDA OK'd the new formula last week. "I think they're coming because people want to keep them coming. I don't believe in them, but do what you gotta do," Arizona resident Jim Cave said."I already got the first one. I've gotten all my vaccines to date. I just want to keep everyone healthy," Arizona resident Melanie Crouch said.The emergency-authorized formula change targets the highly contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. CDC data shows about 90% of U.S. COVID cases are BA.5. SEE MORE: The FDA Has Authorized New Omicron Booster ShotsAnyone at least 2 months past their last COVID-19 shot is eligible. Moderna's is authorized for those age 18 and older. For Pfizer and BioNTech's it's 12 and up. Health experts say it's to get ahead for the end of the year when more people are inside."Every year, beginning right after Thanksgiving, we have a terrible time with COVID, where we have the bulk of the hospitalizations and death. But these vaccines, we hope, are going to blunt whatever we might experience this winter," said UC Berkley Clinical Professor Emeritus Dr. John Swartzberg.Experts say we're entering a new phase where a COVID vaccination process will resemble something like a flu shot. The recommendations are each year that we get a flu shot. But what's in that flu shot will change each year. There's an expert committee that looks at that and determines what they think the most common strain will be. That's in communities. And it's not until halfway through the flu season that we know how good that vaccine is. We're in a similar situation here with this with this COVID booster. Much of the CDC's role is the small details of vaccinations: Labels on the vaccines or the colors of the caps so providers dont confuse them. One example-you may have noticed the old formula from Pfizer had purple caps on the vials. The new ones have gray. It comes as federal funding for buying and sending out the vaccines is running dry. Health and Human Services says over the next six months, they're transitioning to where Americans will pay for their COVID vaccinations. They have about 170 million doses to distribute before January 2023. That means, if you want to get a COVID booster, look to get it sooner rather than later.
msn.com
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
You are born with a natural security system called the immune system that guards your organs and tissues against outside agents (via Healthline). Usually, the immune system is able to differentiate between the body's cells and foreign cells. However, in autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes the body's cells as foreign and attacks them. As a result, it releases various antibodies to destroy the body's healthy cells, explains Healthline. According to John Hopkins Medicine, if you have an autoimmune condition, you may experience symptoms like fatigue, swelling in your glands, skin issues, inflammation or pain in your joints, or a recurring fever.
Comments / 0