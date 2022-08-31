ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Morrisville single family residence sells for $985,000

A house built in 2011 located in the 1000 block of Chessridge Way in Morrisville has new owners. The 4,346-square-foot property was sold on August 8, 2022 for $985,000, or $227 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,712 square foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
MORRISVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Knightdale sells for $2.5 million

The property located in the 1700 block of Old Crews Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $2,492,500, or $2,017 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. The house sits on a 69.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Detached house sells in Knightdale for $899,500

The property located in the 1600 block of Lucas Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $899,500, or $471 per square foot. The house built in 1973 has an interior space of 1,911 square feet. The property sits on a 21.7-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
Morrisville, NC
Morrisville, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Detached house sells for $1.9 million in Raleigh

A 2,753-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Harps Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on August 10, 2022. The $1,850,000 purchase price works out to $672 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Here comes another: Developer plans new apartment building for DT Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A developer behind of Raleigh’s high-rise developments is announcing plans for another project. Kane Realty Corporation says they’ve submitted plans to the city for West End II. This will be their second. mixed-use development in the West End- adjacent to downtown Raleigh’s Warehouse...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Holly Springs single family residence sells for $1.2 million

The property located in the 5300 block of Moonflower Court in Holly Springs was sold on August 17, 2022. The $1,215,000 purchase price works out to $324 per square foot. The house built in 2010 has an interior space of 3,753 square feet. The house sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh $1.3 million for a single-family residence

A house built in 1936 located in the 2300 block of Byrd Street in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,086-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,300,000, or $421 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. On...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family house sells for $800,000 in Fuquay Varina

A 3,312-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Dickens Road in Fuquay Varina was sold on August 16, 2022 for $800,000, or $242 per square foot. The house sits on a 14.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
FUQUAY VARINA, NC
cbs17

3 displaced after Fayetteville fire, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are displaced after a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Cumberland Road Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of East Shephard Street. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
raleighmag.com

18 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 1–7

Find “everlasting light” at Walnut Creek as Grammy-winning rockers, well, rock out for their Dropout Boogie tour with special guest Band of Horses. walnutcreekamphitheatre.com. 9/1. Intocable. Intocable lands in Raleigh for the first time ever (!) for a fiesta of a show as part of their Modus Operandi...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

These four factors are changing the real estate market in the Triangle

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

