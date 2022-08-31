Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Suspect charged after police pursuit through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police pursuit in Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. The crash happened just after the southbound Discovery Parkway exit. At least 10 police/sheriff's office vehicles were at the scene, along with the Columbia Fire Department. Sean...
KOMU
Deputy shoots suspect after responding to domestic dispute in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY − A domestic dispute led to a deputy shooting a suspect in Monroe County over the weekend, court documents say. Austin Leigh, 41, was arrested and charged with three counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting felony arrest. Leigh, who is from Council Bluffs, Iowa, is being held in jail without bond.
KOMU
Iowa man injured in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting of an Iowa man that occurred Saturday morning at 12:44 a.m. According to Troop B's Twitter, the incident took place at a residence on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. An officer shot Austin Leigh, 41,...
KOMU
Hartsburg man charged with first-degree murder of his father
BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man has been charged with the first-degree murder of his father, after a deadly stabbing took place Friday night. Collin Knight, 23, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is also charged with armed criminal action. Knight appeared in court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Missourians enjoy Labor Day traveling despite traffic, gas prices
COLUMBIA - More people are on Missouri’s roads this holiday weekend. “There’s a lot of traffic,” truck driver Kevin Anderson said. “It’s almost like rush hour all the way from Kansas City up to Columbia, and we’ve been driving all the way from Oklahoma.”
KOMU
Former Columbia mayor sworn in to Highway and Transportation Commission
JEFFERSON CITY − Former Columbia mayor Brian Treece was sworn in to Missouri's Highway and Transportation Commission Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Capitol. Gov. Mike Parson hosted the ceremony for Treece after announcing his two new appointments to the commission on Aug. 12. Treece served as the...
KOMU
CPS science teachers express disappointment as district removes nature play areas
COLUMBIA − Safety, accessibility, and maintenance concerns caused the removal of nature play areas implemented at many Columbia Public Schools during the pandemic. “I just got this message that it was all going away," CPS science teacher Brian Earls said. “And honestly I was shocked.”. Earls was a...
KOMU
VIDEO: Portion of Hinkson Creek Trail to close through November
A section of the Hinkson Creek Trail will be closed starting Sept. 6. There will be a road detour until mid-November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, September 6
Unemployment is high, but Columbia small business owner keeps positions staffed. A monthly jobs report, released Friday, shows unemployment is up by .2% this month in spite of an increase in the number of jobs available. Economics believe this is overall good news, however, as it could mean that the rate of inflation is slowing and jobs are readily available.
KOMU
Hot dogs and race cars: Second annual Wiener Nationals event held in Moberly
Packed bumper-to-bumper in their race cars, drivers tore down the track of Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Sunday evening. But this was no average car race. Leading the group was the iconic orange and yellow Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. The unusual pace car was a highlight of the second annual Wiener...
KOMU
Race director organizes Columbia's most historic marathon
COLUMBIA- Boone County History and Culture Center is hosting the second longest running marathon in the country on Monday. The Columbia Track Club presents the Heart of America marathon, which originally began in 1960. The race starts at 6 a.m. and lasts until 12 p.m. The marathon is 26.2 miles...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to discuss building low-income housing on Park Avenue
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss replacing downtown public housing units on Park Avenue. The housing units would be renovated and run by Columbia Housing Authority (CHA), which has completed six low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) projects in Columbia and renovated 597 public housing units since 2012.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Associated Press seeks ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens' child custody record
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Associated Press has joined an effort to get a sealed court record from former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' child custody case. The Boone County Circuit Court clerk on Tuesday accepted the AP's request to join The Kansas City Star's motion to make public the document outlining Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider's decision to move the case to Texas, where the former Republican governor’s ex-wife now lives.
KOMU
Jefferson City Council to vote on new tornado recovery housing developments
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council will hear presentations on three new housing developments in the area at its meeting Tuesday night. Council will hear from the Stronghold Housing Development, Oak Leaf Villas Housing and Eastland Housing Development. The council will then vote on resolutions to support low-income housing tax...
KOMU
'That does not fall out of the sky very often': Private donation will breathe new life into Cosmo Park
COLUMBIA - Right next to a graveyard might not seem like the best place for youth football. But that location is paying dividends for the City of Columbia and thanks to a more than $300,000 private donation, Cosmo Park football fields 5 and 6 are getting a major facelift. The...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to discuss water utility rate increases at Tuesday's meeting
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will go over 2023 fiscal year budget amendments in Tuesday's meeting. One topic on the agenda will be proposed increases to utility rates for water. According to the agenda, the average customer would see approximately a $2 per month increase in their bill. Amended fees...
KOMU
Forecast: Sunny and mild for the foreseeable future
After a wet Friday, the rest of Labor day weekend is looking to be sunny and mild. Sunday will retain some slight chances for showers and storms, though overall any rain at all is unlikely. Similar to Saturday, mid-Missouri can expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional cloud. The only...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Sept. 5
"That does not fall out of the sky very often": Private donation will breathe new life into Cosmo Park. Thanks to a $400,000 private donation, Cosmo Park football fields 5 and 6 are getting a major upgrade. The donation was given by the late JD and Anna Hall. Anna passed...
KOMU
Travel at COU in full swing to finish off Labor Day weekend
BOONE COUNTY — Labor Day usually marks the end of the summer travel season and one of the most-traveled days across the year. But for Columbia Regional Airport passenger Joya-Maria Azzi, there weren't many problems. "When I watched the screen for the departures or arrivals, there were many flights...
KOMU
Tolton softball falls to Southern Boone
Southern Boone softball prevailed in its home opener, scoring eight unanswered runs to defeat Tolton 8-7 on Monday in Ashland. Tolton got things started early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and piling on four more in the top of the fourth. However, Southern Boone began...
Comments / 0