2022 FIFA World Cup: Everything fans need to know

For the first time in history, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in fall during the heart of the busiest sports calendar.

The 32-team tournament will be played in Qatar from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. World Cup kickoff times will range from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. eastern time. A total of 32 countries, including host Qatar, will participate.

The United States didn’t qualify for the last World Cup, but they’re back with a vengeance. Pundits expect a strong showing from the American side.

Team USA is a made up of a new crop of hungry players who are focused on making their mark. Several players are starting to prove their abilities at some of the top clubs in the world, including Barcelona, Chelsea, and Dortmund.

Their roster is as follows:

Christian Pulisic

Weston McKennie

Sergiño Dest

Gio Reyna

Brenden Aaronson

Tyler Adams

Kellyn Acosta

Gianluca Busio

Reggie Cannon

Yunus Musah

Zack Steffen

Antonee Robinson

Miles Robinson

Matt Turner

Timothy Weah

Walker Zimmerman

The United States will play out of Group B with England, Iran, and Wales.

This World Cup will be the last time a 32-team format is used, as the event expands to 48 teams for World Cup 2026 in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Brazil has won the most World Cup titles with five. Germany and Italy are tied on four titles.

All of the World Cup games will be carried on Boston 25 or Fox Sports 1. A full broadcast schedule can be found here.

