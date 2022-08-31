Commerce is a game of strategy. As customers’ expectations continue to accelerate, inventory precision is imperative to reducing shopping cart abandonment, optimizing fulfillment, and ultimately delivering a winning customer experience. Like in a game of chess, you need a clear view of the board and an understanding of the rules to evaluate how to advance. If certain areas or pieces are obstructed from view, you're left incapable of calculating the smartest next move. And although you’re likely not in the business of selling rooks and knights, varying components of your inventory have their own unique rules related to allocation and order orchestration.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO