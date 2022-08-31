Read full article on original website
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
Black Tech Startup Launches First Online Payment Solution Designed for Millennial Group Travelers
SquadTrip, an automated payment solution for large and small group trips, has announced the launch of its new online platform. Travel organizers can create booking pages, accept payments efficiently, and manage communication and financials in one place. SquadTrip is the first travel platform targeting millennials with flexible payment installments, Apple Pay checkout, and promo codes, according to a press release.
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
NFL・
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces $2.25M Investment for BIPOC Students in Tech
Underserved students need to connect to career opportunities in their industries — and Goldman Sachs is investing to make it happen. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs, committed to providing a $2.25 million grant to assist Black, LatinX, and Native American college graduates in the tech industry. Their commitment aims to connect students with industry professionals, mentors, and educators to provide them with the experience and skills needed to land careers upon graduating.
freightwaves.com
Ryder buys logistics tech startup Baton, which it had invested in previously
Ryder is acquiring Baton, a company it had already invested in through its Ryder Ventures arm that targets giving the fleet rental and supply chain management giant a stake into logistics-focused startups. In a statement announcing the acquisition, Ryder (NYSE: R) said it invested in Baton early in 2021. The...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
An AI startup is selling tech to let call center agents change their accents. They say it's to protect workers from racism, but critics say it's a form of 'digital whitening.'
Tech company Sanas has been accused of racism for its 'accent translation' technology. But some call center agents say it could make their jobs easier.
Amazon's empire of surveillance: Through recent billion-dollar acquisitions of health care services and smart home devices, the tech giant is leveraging its monopoly power to track 'every aspect' of our lives
Amazon's purchases of One Medical and iRobot are worrying antitrust advocates and privacy experts. Its business model is built on collecting data from customers and competition, antitrust experts say. A huge market share and ability to buy competitors make Amazon "sort of unstoppable," a data privacy expert told Insider. Amazon's...
Business Insider
What you should know about Nigeria's impending partnership with Binance to develop a digital economic zone
The digital economic zone will be the first virtual free zone in West Africa. It will help Nigerian entrepreneurs fast-track their adoption of blockchain technology. It would also enable Nigeria to diversify its oil-dependent economy. Talks are underway between the Nigerian government, Binance Holdings Limited and Talent City over a...
CBRE Group Invests $100M In Real Estate Tech Company VTS
CBRE Group Inc CBRE has made a $100 million investment in the commercial real estate technology platform VTS. CBRE will also join VTS' Board of Directors. It will partner with VTS to roll out the VTS Platform as the technology platform of choice for agency leasing and property management teams in the U.S.
Heavybit Raises $80M Fund From Dev Tools Unicorn Founders and LPs to Support the $900B Enterprise Software Boom
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Heavybit, the leading investor in developer-first startups, has closed Heavybit Holdings IV, L.P., an $80 million early-stage fund to increase its check size and portfolio support as the demand for developer-focused software experiences hyper growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005188/en/ Executive team at Heavybit (l to r): Joe Ruscio, Jesse Robbins, Dana Oshiro, Tom Drummond, and James Lindenbaum (Photo: Business Wire)
Nextdoor’s CEO Sarah Friar Is Opening Doors for Smaller Businesses
Friar spoke to TIME about curbing toxic content and Nextdoor's strategies for growth and international expansion
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Inventory Management Strategy - Play Chess, Not Battlefield
Commerce is a game of strategy. As customers’ expectations continue to accelerate, inventory precision is imperative to reducing shopping cart abandonment, optimizing fulfillment, and ultimately delivering a winning customer experience. Like in a game of chess, you need a clear view of the board and an understanding of the rules to evaluate how to advance. If certain areas or pieces are obstructed from view, you're left incapable of calculating the smartest next move. And although you’re likely not in the business of selling rooks and knights, varying components of your inventory have their own unique rules related to allocation and order orchestration.
Motley Fool
Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This AI Stock. Is It a Buy?
C3.ai is blazing a trail in an industry it helped to establish. The company has attracted some of the largest organizations in the world as both customers and partners. C3.ai's growth might be slow this fiscal year due to economic challenges, but it's eyeing a $596 billion opportunity by 2025.
The Verge
Signal names Google walkout organizer as new company president
Signal officially has a new president. For the newly created position, the company behind the encrypted messaging app has hired Meredith Whittaker, a former Google manager and co-founder of the AI Now Institute. Whittaker made the announcement herself in a post on the Signal blog, where she outlined the strategic...
Imax Hires Jennifer Horsley as Senior VP of Investor Relations
Jennifer Horsley has been named senior VP of investor relations at Imax. In her new role, she will oversee the entertainment company’s worldwide investor relations strategy and serve as its liaison with the investment community. Horsley will report directly to Imax’s chief financial officer Natasha Fernandes, and she be based in the company’s New York office. “Jennifer has excellent experience in helping guide technology companies at critical points in their evolution; she is a strategic thinker and effective communicator with a track record of building strong, lasting investor relationships,” said Fernandes. “Her leadership will be invaluable to Imax as we continue...
Compass Offices Opens New Business Centre in Singapore’s Corporate and Tech Hub
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2022-- Compass Offices, a leading flexible office space provider in Asia Pacific, unveils the Samsung Hub business centre to expand its serviced offices network in Singapore. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005143/en/ Compass Offices, a leading flexible office space provider in Asia Pacific, unveils the Samsung Hub business centre to expand its serviced offices network in Singapore. The Samsung Hub office building is located in the heart of Singapore’s premier financial district, Raffles Place, which is the most sought-after business location in Singapore. (Photo: Business Wire)
Femtech – Changing Dynamics of Women’s Healthcare
Femtech a term coined by Danish entrepreneur Ida Tin in 2016 has become a revolutionary moment for women across the globe. Femtech as the term suggests focuses on using technology to solve health issues in females. Although women are the primary caregivers of families, they themselves are at the receiving end of not getting treated for the ailments they suffer. This is owing to multiple reasons that range from socio-economic conditions, lack of awareness regarding health issues and less or no access to proper healthcare. In addition, societal taboo related to women’s health is derailing the overall progress of women’s health issues.
ZDNet
Big changes ahead for the cloud business model, top CTO predicts
Enterprise blockchain may still be in experimental mode, but it may soon change the way applications and systems are designed, moving from an architecture maintained by individual organizations to architectures in which applications and data are shared and secured across multiple entities -- in essence, a truly decentralized form of computing.
geekwire.com
WTIA launches cohort for 34 Washington startups, providing free business 101 training and mentoring
The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) has announced the 34 startups from around the state that will be participating in its eighth Founder Cohort Program. The six-month program is virtual and free for the companies — the WTIA does not take any equity shares of the startup, which is different than many other accelerators. To qualify, the startups need to have less than $1 million in annual revenue and at least one product in development.
