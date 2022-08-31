ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

indianapublicradio.org

Advocates say reforming HIV laws will help destigmatize disease, improve public health

Advocates are again pushing Indiana legislators to reform the state’s laws concerning HIV. Experts say the laws worsen, not help, public health. There are several Indiana criminal laws that make penalties harsher if the offender knows they have HIV. An example: Indiana University sociologist Carrie Foote – who lives with HIV – said that if a person without the disease spits on someone else in Indiana, it’s a misdemeanor.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations

Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Views on abortion can be hard to determine via polling, expert says

Many listeners want to know what public polling in Indiana says about abortion – and whether lawmakers followed those results when crafting the state’s abortion ban. A political scientist explains why getting an answer on abortion from polling is so difficult. Laura Wilson University of Indianapolis associate professor...
INDIANA STATE

