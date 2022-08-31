ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mills announces new substance use disorder treatment funding

Gov. Janet Mills has announced $1.9 million in new funding to expand substance use disorder treatment in rural Maine while the state fights an “unrelenting” drug epidemic. “In York County, many people struggle to find treatment options and obtain access to lifesaving harm-reduction strategies,” said Cheri Sullivan, director of Coastal Healthy Communities Coalition, a Saco-based nonprofit focused on local health issues, including substance abuse. “These newly designated funds will help provide flexible options and one-on-one support in communities where services are often scarce, and transportation can be a barrier to getting support.”
spectrumlocalnews.com

New COVID-19 boosters coming soon to New York

In preparation for a possible rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the fall or winter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that millions of Americans, including those as young as 12, receive an updated booster shot targeting the omicron variant. The CDC's advisory committee voted and...
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. elections board won't fight for checks on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas to receive updated COVID-19 boosters next week

TEXAS — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week signed off on an advisory panel’s recommendation for updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna. Health experts said some of those doses could be available as soon as Friday. For Texas, the Department of State...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Minnewaska wildland fire now contained, Hochul says

The wildland fire at Minnewaska State Park has been contained, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Sunday evening. Response actions in the area will continue in the coming days with a smaller force of state and local experts as fire control efforts advance. Crews have been working to contain the fire all week.
Mount Airy News

Legendary moonshiner to be highlighted

The public long has been fascinated by moonshining and those manufacturing illegal liquor in the hollows of North Carolina and Virginia — with one of that craft’s most-colorful figures to be highlighted in Mount Airy soon. Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton was a moonshiner, bootlegger and entrepreneur from Haywood County...
country1037fm.com

Oldest North Carolina Hotel Also One of the Most Haunted Spots

Looking to get your spook on? Well, we may have the perfect place for you to visit. If you are anything like me, then spooky and creepy things may scare you, but you enjoy it. Yes, I know I am weird. But, it’s the truth. Haunted places, ghost stories, and scary movies are all part of the reason I love the fall season so much.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCAX

Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to claim the prize, but we still don’t know their name. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says it was claimed by API Trust DTD. The state was not able to tell us where the recipient is from or who controls the trust.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
WEED, CA

