Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
PWMania
Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks
As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
PWMania
Triple H on What Happened With Brock Lesnar Right After Vince McMahon Retired
During an interview with BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the report that Brock Lesnar left the building when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced prior to WWE SmackDown. “There’s some truth to it. Yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and Brock’s relationship with combat...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle
There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Pays Tribute to Classic Eddie Guerrero Storyline with Heel Turn
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn occurred on Saturday at the Clash at the Castle event, when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio and Edge. During the match featuring Edge and Rey against Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), Dominik assisted Rey and Edge in winning the match by tripping Balor, he then kicked Edge in the groin. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him.
PWMania
At Least One AEW Star Requested Their Release to Return to WWE
During a meeting with talent week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the company’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh had emailed WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with their contracts. According to earlier reports, WWE made contact with a talent already signed with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Tony Khan Claims AEW Will Gross $100 Million This Year
AEW President Tony Khan said that the company will bring in $100 million in revenue this year while appearing on the Wrestling Observer Radio show hosted by Dave Meltzer. “This is the first time there have been two wrestling companies that have the ability to be the number one show that night on cable and two wrestling companies that are grossing the kind of money,” Khan said. “I’m not grossing a billion dollars, but I’m going to gross over $100 million this year. That’s pretty unprecedented and it’s been over 20 years since anybody is doing that. To me, success is sustaining it.”
PWMania
Kurt Angle Explains How The Rock’s Success In Hollywood Resulted In WWE Stars Being Kept Out Of Movies
That was the mindset during Pearl Harbor. It was also Kurt Angle’s mindset when he won a gold medal — with a broken freakin’ neck. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend had to unlearn some of these traits when making the transition from legitimate athlete to sports entertainer.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference
WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Speaks Out About His Pulled WWE SummerSlam Match with Matt Riddle
WWE initially announced a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins for the SummerSlam card, but the match was nixed just days before the event. WWE did a storyline injury in which they stated that Riddle suffered a stinger as a result of Rollins’ attack on Raw. SummerSlam did...
PWMania
Triple H Discusses Bringing Back WWE Talent That Was Let Go by Vince McMahon
As PWMania.com previously reported, Ariel Helwani conducted a lengthy interview with Triple H for BT Sport. Helwani mentioned that it seems like Triple H appears to be bringing back “his boys” from NXT. He was asked if he had a list of wrestlers he felt should never have left that he wanted to bring back:
PWMania
Final Card for WWE Clash at The Castle and Live Coverage Details
The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place in just a few hours, live from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This is WWE’s first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. The one-hour Kickoff pre-show starts at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by...
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Turns Heel at Worlds Collide
During the NXT Tag Team Championship unification match that took place at the Worlds Collide show in Orlando, there was a surprising heel turn. It appeared that Julis Creed was about to get the win for his team towards the end of the match; however, Damon Kemp showed up and hit Julius with a chair to the back; this allowed Pretty Deadly to win the titles.
PWMania
What Clash At The Castle Said About WWE
Just over thirty years after Bret Hart and The British Bulldog put on a classic at Wembley Stadium for the main event of Summer Slam, WWE brass followed a somewhat similar formula when Drew McIntyre was booked for the main event of a live pay-per-view at a stadium at Cardiff. As I mentioned in a column two weeks ago, because of the time difference it wasn’t usually feasible for the WWE to run live pay-per-views overseas, but the expanded technology of streaming on Peacock, including the ability to replay the broadcast on-demand, made it a more realistic option.
PWMania
AEW ALL OUT Results – September 4, 2022
It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …. If you don’t, it’s time for All Elite Wrestling to provide their annual ALL OUT pay-per-view. The show that started it all and led to the formation of the second largest pro wrestling promotion in North America that would go on to establish television deals with TNT and TBS, before essentially defeating the WWE-led NXT brand in head-to-head competition during the Wednesday Night Wars, returns to the pay-per-view arena for one of their quarterly special events.
PWMania
Jim Ross Says “Logical Things” About CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Need Addressing
Conrad Thompson’s Ad Free Shows put on a live performance on Saturday afternoon in Chicago to raise money for Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The funds raised will be used to assist Steve “Mongo” McMichael with some of the costs associated with his treatment for ALS. You can make a contribution at MoneyForMongo.com if you are able to assist Mongo in any way.
PWMania
Backstage Update on WWE Clash at the Castle, Match Order and Kickoff Match Plans
Today’s Clash at The Castle Kickoff pre-show match will feature Madcap Moss and The Street Profits against Theory and Alpha Academy. The main event is scheduled to get the most time out of all the matches, according to Fightful Select. It’s worth noting that Paul Heyman and WWE Tag...
PWMania
Triple H Gives His Thoughts on a Possible WWE Return for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
Triple H was asked about several wrestlers possibly returning to WWE during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. Tripe H made a comment about Sasha Banks and then said this about Bray Wyatt. “One of the most – I mean this is the best way possible – crazy creative...
Comments / 0