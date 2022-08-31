ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Bottom, WV

Economic development leaders: West Virginia can compete when policy is right. WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — "When West Virginia gets competitive, and we have the policy …
West Virginia's manufacturing industry supports Amendment 2

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is in full support of Amendment 2. The Property Tax Modernization Amendment is a question voters will have to answer that is on November’s ballot.
Economic development leaders: West Virginia can compete when policy is right

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — "When West Virginia gets competitive, and we have the policy right — we can compete and win against anyone." Government officials and business leaders from across the state came together at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs on Friday for the final day of the West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit. W.Va. Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael and Executive Director Mike Graney were the first presenters of the day, and spoke of the need to “bring investment to West Virginia.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad stepping down as West Virginia health officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Ayne Amjad will be stepping down as the West Virginia state health officer effective Oct. 1, state officials announced Tuesday. Amjad will continue to serve the state in an advisory role on a contract basis, Gov. Jim Justice and Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said.
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown after Hope Gas sale

MORGANTOWN — Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia.
Jim Justice
West Virginia Gov. Justice weighs in on special session standstill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lawmakers need to definitively conclude the special session of the West Virginia Legislature that began back in July, said Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday. Justice called lawmakers to Charleston on July 25 to consider his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by...
WVa health officer to step down, return to private practice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will be looking for its third health officer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that Dr. Ayne Amjad is stepping down effective Oct. 1. She will continue to serve as a senior health adviser and appear in the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefings.
WVU receives grant to access Congressional archives

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Libraries has been awarded a $39,300 LYRASIS Catalyst Fund grant to support the American Congress Digital Archives Portal, congressarchives.lib.wvu.edu, the first-ever online portal that brings together congressional archives from repositories throughout the United States. The Portal will provide open access to congressional archives by...
WVU launches program to help rural students

MORGANTOWN — Maintaining a sharp focus on the unique needs of rural, underrepresented West Virginia University students, the Office of Student Success welcomed its first cohort of Mountain Scholars this fall. The Mountain Scholars Program is designed to create a culture of support for incoming first-year students from rural...
Sign up to Adopt-A-Highway by Sept. 16

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is now accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup set for Sept. 24. Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.
Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be...
Fairmont State Performing & Community Arts announces fall 2022 lineup

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts program has announced its fall 2022 performance schedule. In addition to the five large-scale performances, children and adults can join in and explore the performing and visual arts this fall through various community opportunities.
West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute expands groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research in latest trial

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial pairing focused ultrasound treatment with Alzheimer’s antibody drug therapy to a targeted area of the brain, unlocking new potential for the treatment of the disease. The first participant, a 77-year-old man...
