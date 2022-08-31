Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Mike Graney at WV Chamber Business Summit.jpg
Economic development leaders: West Virginia can compete when policy is right. WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — "When West Virginia gets competitive, and we have the policy …
WVNews
West Virginia's National Hunting & Fishing Days set this weekend in Fayette County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, Fayette County. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition, and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of...
WVNews
West Virginia's manufacturing industry supports Amendment 2
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is in full support of Amendment 2. The Property Tax Modernization Amendment is a question voters will have to answer that is on November’s ballot.
WVNews
Economic development leaders: West Virginia can compete when policy is right
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — "When West Virginia gets competitive, and we have the policy right — we can compete and win against anyone." Government officials and business leaders from across the state came together at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs on Friday for the final day of the West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit. W.Va. Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael and Executive Director Mike Graney were the first presenters of the day, and spoke of the need to “bring investment to West Virginia.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
DNR Hunting and Fishing Days
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celeb…
WVNews
Dr. Ayne Amjad stepping down as West Virginia health officer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Ayne Amjad will be stepping down as the West Virginia state health officer effective Oct. 1, state officials announced Tuesday. Amjad will continue to serve the state in an advisory role on a contract basis, Gov. Jim Justice and Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said.
WVNews
Free naloxone to be offered at events in all 55 West Virginia counties on Save a Life Day
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Free naloxone and training will be available to the public at sites in all 55 West Virginia counties on Thursday with the return of Save a Life Day, also sometimes referred to as Free Naloxone Day. Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal medication often...
WVNews
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown after Hope Gas sale
MORGANTOWN — Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia.
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
End of watch announced after death of Morgantown, West Virginia, Police K-9 from spinal disorder
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department on Tuesday announced the end of watch for a K-9 officer that died at 8 years old as a result of a "spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment." "It is with deep sadness that the Morgantown Police Department announces...
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) police officers, firefighters, vote no confidence in city leadership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s firefighter and police officer unions voted no confidence in the city of Morgantown’s leadership. Attorney Teresa Toriseva, who represents the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and the Mon Preston FOP Lodge 87, issued a press release about the no confidence vote on Monday.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice weighs in on special session standstill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lawmakers need to definitively conclude the special session of the West Virginia Legislature that began back in July, said Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday. Justice called lawmakers to Charleston on July 25 to consider his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by...
WVNews
WVa health officer to step down, return to private practice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will be looking for its third health officer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that Dr. Ayne Amjad is stepping down effective Oct. 1. She will continue to serve as a senior health adviser and appear in the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Fairmont Senior-Preston selected as West Virginia Attorney General's Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week (copy)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has selected Friday’s football contest between Fairmont Senior and Preston high schools as his Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Now in its sixth year, the initiative sees Morrisey highlight one high school football game each...
WVNews
Northern West Virginia sees 7-cent decrease in average gas price, AAA reports
The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is seven cents lower this week, at $3.613 per gallon, compared to the week before, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The while the average price continues to drop, the metric continues to outpace prices this time last...
WVNews
WVU receives grant to access Congressional archives
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Libraries has been awarded a $39,300 LYRASIS Catalyst Fund grant to support the American Congress Digital Archives Portal, congressarchives.lib.wvu.edu, the first-ever online portal that brings together congressional archives from repositories throughout the United States. The Portal will provide open access to congressional archives by...
WVNews
WVU launches program to help rural students
MORGANTOWN — Maintaining a sharp focus on the unique needs of rural, underrepresented West Virginia University students, the Office of Student Success welcomed its first cohort of Mountain Scholars this fall. The Mountain Scholars Program is designed to create a culture of support for incoming first-year students from rural...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Sign up to Adopt-A-Highway by Sept. 16
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is now accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup set for Sept. 24. Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.
WVNews
Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be...
WVNews
Fairmont State Performing & Community Arts announces fall 2022 lineup
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts program has announced its fall 2022 performance schedule. In addition to the five large-scale performances, children and adults can join in and explore the performing and visual arts this fall through various community opportunities.
WVNews
West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute expands groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research in latest trial
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial pairing focused ultrasound treatment with Alzheimer’s antibody drug therapy to a targeted area of the brain, unlocking new potential for the treatment of the disease. The first participant, a 77-year-old man...
Comments / 0