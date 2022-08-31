Confession: I struggled quite a bit with working out throughout the pandemic. I tried everything — virtual workouts, fancy at-home stationary bikes, scenic hikes with my pup Molly (who hates them with a fiery passion). And while I certainly had seasons of fitness-filled weeks here and there, they were inconsistent at best. In all honesty, I missed my community workouts, particularly hot yoga. Yes, for some, flowing through various poses in a 100-degree room sounds like a personal hell, for me it’s heaven on earth. So, you can imagine my surprise and delight when, just as fitness studios were opening up again, my favorite hot yoga chain (Hot 8 Yoga) opened a location walking distance from my Brentwood, California apartment. Before the studio even opened to the public, I bought an unlimited membership and stocked up on all the hot yoga outfits that would help me get my mojo back ... in style.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO