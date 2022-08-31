Suspect deliberately clogged sinks, causing houses to flood

COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a suspect they said purposely clogged the kitchen sinks at unfinished homes and turned on the water, causing major flooding on August 22 and 23.

Contractors were able to examine the homes and told police the suspect caused $4,000 in damages.

The suspect appears to have long brown/blonde hair and police believe the suspect lives in the area of Martin Mill Rd. and Oak Creek Trail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator C. Spinks at cspinks@coweta.ga.us or 678-423-6698.

