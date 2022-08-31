ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Teen arrested for DWI, 107 mph in a 55 zone

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teen was arrested for driving 107 mph in a 55 zone, according to Olmsted County Sheriff deputies. The teen told deputies that he knew the car could actually travel up to 112 mph. That teen, who was arrested for speeding and 4th-degree driving...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

One man shot during closing hour of the MN State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Days after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police are reporting another shooting Monday night, less than a block from the fair grounds. Police blocked off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Law enforcement close State Fair early after incident

UPDATE 1:15 a.m.: The Minnesota State Fair has confirmed that officers responded to a gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carnes Ave. and Liggett St. at the fairgrounds. They say the area was “heavily populated” at the time of the shooting. A victim with non-life-threatening...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Winona County, MN
Winona County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman charged with assault against police officers

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, and 4th-degree assault Friday night. Rochester police reported to a building in the 300 block of south Broadway at about 10:27 Friday, Sept. 2, where they reported that employees had called them to remove 20-year-old Ilhan Noor from the premises.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Spotlighting#Olmsted Co#Abc#Olmsted County Sheriff#Minnesota State Troopers#The Move Over Law
KAAL-TV

18-year-old expected to survive after being shot a block from State Fair

A shooting Monday night less than a block from the Minnesota State Fair caused police to block off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police Department spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster, officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Como and Snelling avenues. An 18-year-old man was found shot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man pleads guilty to deadly crash in December 2020

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man involved in a deadly crash in December 2020 pleaded guilty in Olmsted County Court last Thursday. Matthew Robert Shaver, 29, of Rochester pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a vehicle with alcohol consumption .08 or more. Three other counts were dismissed as a result of the guilty plea.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

St. Paul shooting leaves 3 dead

(KSTP) – Police in St. Paul are investigating what they call “one of the most complicated scenes we have investigated in a long time.”. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon officers responded to the 900 block of Case Avenue East in St. Paul for a report of a shooting.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KAAL-TV

Two teens arrested for stolen gun possession, drug sales

(ABC 6 News) – A 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were charged with possession of stolen property and 5th-degree controlled substance sales after allegedly pointing a gun at a caller’s son Monday. The 15-year-old boy faces an additional charge of aggravated robbery. At about 11:15 a.m., Olmsted County...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

SEIU members celebrate Labor Day as membership increases

Labor Day is a time when the United States remembers the fight to secure rights for workers across many different industries. Monday in Rochester SEIU, a healthcare workers union, got together to commemorate the day. SEIU is a labor union bringing together around 40,000 healthcare workers from Minnesota and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

UFCW Local 663 Union in Austin celebrates Labor Day

(ABC 6 News) – After a few years off during the pandemic, many community members came back together on Monday for the annual Labor Day picnic in Austin to celebrate union members who work in the meatpacking and processing plants such as Hormel and Quality Pork Processors (QPP). The...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Happy Labor Day!

Even Nature is going to be taking the holiday off, as a quiet weather day is expected. Having said that, look for sunny skies & highs in the lower to middle 70s. Humidity will be pretty low as well, making for a great day to enjoy outside in your backyard, or perhaps up at the final day of the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Ex-Miss America Mund’s entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy