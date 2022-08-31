Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Teen arrested for DWI, 107 mph in a 55 zone
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teen was arrested for driving 107 mph in a 55 zone, according to Olmsted County Sheriff deputies. The teen told deputies that he knew the car could actually travel up to 112 mph. That teen, who was arrested for speeding and 4th-degree driving...
KAAL-TV
One man shot during closing hour of the MN State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – Days after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police are reporting another shooting Monday night, less than a block from the fair grounds. Police blocked off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police...
KAAL-TV
Law enforcement close State Fair early after incident
UPDATE 1:15 a.m.: The Minnesota State Fair has confirmed that officers responded to a gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carnes Ave. and Liggett St. at the fairgrounds. They say the area was “heavily populated” at the time of the shooting. A victim with non-life-threatening...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota, Iowa reflect on 100 Deadliest Days of Summer campaign
(ABC 6 News) – Labor Day, Monday is the final day of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, a time between Memorial Day and Labor Day where state patrol troopers see more people on roads, and an increase in high-speed crashes. Sergeant Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol...
KAAL-TV
SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota couple among 10 killed in floatplane crash off Washington coast
(KSTP) – Two Minnesotans were among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in Washington on Sunday. The seaplane was on its way from a popular tourist destination to a Seattle suburb when it went down in Puget Sound without sending out a distress call. Tuesday morning, the...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested for pointing gun at driver allegedly threatened deputy’s family
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department both responded to a 12:12 a.m. call Sunday, Sept. 4, to arrest a driver accused of pointing a gun at another car. When officers and deputies took 37-year-old Lucas Wiener of Rochester into custody at...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman charged with assault against police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, and 4th-degree assault Friday night. Rochester police reported to a building in the 300 block of south Broadway at about 10:27 Friday, Sept. 2, where they reported that employees had called them to remove 20-year-old Ilhan Noor from the premises.
KAAL-TV
IA man charged with murder in 2021 missing persons case, pleads not guilty
(ABC 6 News) – An Osage, Iowa man pleaded not guilty in the murder of a woman who went missing in 2021. Nathan Gilmore, 23, appeared in Mitchell County court on Tuesday and entered the not guilty plea. Gilmore is charged with premeditated first-degree murder for the death of...
KAAL-TV
18-year-old expected to survive after being shot a block from State Fair
A shooting Monday night less than a block from the Minnesota State Fair caused police to block off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police Department spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster, officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Como and Snelling avenues. An 18-year-old man was found shot.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pleads guilty to deadly crash in December 2020
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man involved in a deadly crash in December 2020 pleaded guilty in Olmsted County Court last Thursday. Matthew Robert Shaver, 29, of Rochester pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a vehicle with alcohol consumption .08 or more. Three other counts were dismissed as a result of the guilty plea.
KAAL-TV
St. Paul shooting leaves 3 dead
(KSTP) – Police in St. Paul are investigating what they call “one of the most complicated scenes we have investigated in a long time.”. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon officers responded to the 900 block of Case Avenue East in St. Paul for a report of a shooting.
KAAL-TV
Two teens arrested for stolen gun possession, drug sales
(ABC 6 News) – A 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were charged with possession of stolen property and 5th-degree controlled substance sales after allegedly pointing a gun at a caller’s son Monday. The 15-year-old boy faces an additional charge of aggravated robbery. At about 11:15 a.m., Olmsted County...
KAAL-TV
2022 Minnesota State Fair total attendance just shy of 2 million, records 5th highest total ever
(ABC 6 News) – The 2022 Minnesota State Fair brought people out and together on a grand scale. According to a press release on Tuesday, the State Fair wrapped up Labor Day, Monday with an attendance of 156,985 bringing the entire fair attendance for 2022 to 1,842,222 – the fifth highest attended fair ever.
KAAL-TV
SEIU members celebrate Labor Day as membership increases
Labor Day is a time when the United States remembers the fight to secure rights for workers across many different industries. Monday in Rochester SEIU, a healthcare workers union, got together to commemorate the day. SEIU is a labor union bringing together around 40,000 healthcare workers from Minnesota and Iowa.
KAAL-TV
County sheriff: Two dead in wildfire that ripped through Northern California
WEED, Calif. (AP) — County sheriff: Two dead in wildfire that ripped through Northern California. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
UFCW Local 663 Union in Austin celebrates Labor Day
(ABC 6 News) – After a few years off during the pandemic, many community members came back together on Monday for the annual Labor Day picnic in Austin to celebrate union members who work in the meatpacking and processing plants such as Hormel and Quality Pork Processors (QPP). The...
KAAL-TV
Final Day of Minnesota State Fair Forecast
If you or someone you know is going to the Minnesota State Fair on its final day, it will be just as amazing as any other day. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s for highs.
KAAL-TV
Happy Labor Day!
Even Nature is going to be taking the holiday off, as a quiet weather day is expected. Having said that, look for sunny skies & highs in the lower to middle 70s. Humidity will be pretty low as well, making for a great day to enjoy outside in your backyard, or perhaps up at the final day of the Minnesota State Fair.
KAAL-TV
Ex-Miss America Mund’s entry pushes Dem out of ND House race
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion...
