Scott Feuerhammer
4d ago
She's was all drugged out. Left him for Lex Luger and he couldn't get her off the dope either and so she O.D.'d. Randy's been dead for like 15 years because of a heart attack. I don't know if it was because of the juice, so I am not speculating. But all those guys were juicing since the 70's and half of them didn't make it to 50.
white genius
2d ago
Randy was a control freak and fruitcake. He locked her in a room while he wrestled. She died because of him.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown
Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
Yardbarker
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
ESPN
WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns survives with help from a new member of The Bloodline
In an instant classic for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns outlasted Drew McIntyre on Saturday before more than 60,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "The Tribal Chief" needed three spears, two Superman Punches, two guillotines and even the help of a new member of The Bloodline, Solo...
PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Confirms Controversial Superstar Will Never Return To The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company cut ties with former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Recently Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, has been making headlines due to his legal troubles as he was arrested twice in the month of August. Clark has also seemingly been pushing for a WWE return as he started using the #BringBackVelveteenDream hashtag on social media.
PWMania
Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks
As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
PWMania
Triple H on What Happened With Brock Lesnar Right After Vince McMahon Retired
During an interview with BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the report that Brock Lesnar left the building when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced prior to WWE SmackDown. “There’s some truth to it. Yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and Brock’s relationship with combat...
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
UFC・
stillrealtous.com
Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle
On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
ComicBook
WWE's Liv Morgan Defeats Shayna Baszler to Retain SmackDown Women's Title at Clash at the Castle
It was time for more Title gold to be on the line at WWE's Clash at the Castle, as WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was set to take on Shayna Baszler. Both superstars had been training all week to counter the other's signature moves, and now it was time to meet face to face in the ring. That training was evident throughout the entire match, and it came in handy for Morgan several times. It's also what won her the match, as after countering a Kirifuda Clutch she was able to hit a Codebreaker and an Oblivion on Baszler, which led to the pin and the win for Morgan, who has successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship.
stillrealtous.com
Two WWE Name Changes Confirmed
When Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE a number of Superstars had their names shortened with Riddle and Theory being two examples of the one word names that were used. However, recently Riddle has been referred to as Matt Riddle once again on WWE programming, and Road Dogg confirmed the change on his Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast when he said, “His name is Matt Riddle again.”
PWMania
Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle
There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently
Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
PWMania
Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference
WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Explains How The Rock’s Success In Hollywood Resulted In WWE Stars Being Kept Out Of Movies
That was the mindset during Pearl Harbor. It was also Kurt Angle’s mindset when he won a gold medal — with a broken freakin’ neck. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend had to unlearn some of these traits when making the transition from legitimate athlete to sports entertainer.
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE
Paul Heyman tore into a fan over Chris Benoit. The post Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
