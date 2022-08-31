Read full article on original website
Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest
A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
6 juveniles arrested, 16 firearms recovered by joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies
Six juveniles have been arrested, and 16 firearms have been recovered in a joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, has charged six juveniles in connection to multiple felony crimes, and recovered 16 weapons. The six...
MHP investigated three fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers investigated three fatal crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The three crashes, which resulted in three deaths, happened in George, Washington and Lauderdale counties. One-hundred-forty-three crashes resulted in 46 injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol began its holiday enforcement period on Friday and it...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reminds drivers to be safe this Labor Day
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding people about the importance of keeping roads safe this holiday. Lance Chancellor, JCSD public information officer and grants administrator, said there will be a lot of traffic on the roadways. The department is participating in the ‘Drive Sober...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City. The three most recent incidents...
Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting
Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg
UPDATE: 09/04/2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Six teenagers are facing felony charges after authorities recovered 16 weapons in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year old boy, all of Lamar County, have been arrested. Charges include two counts of aggravated assault for the […]
Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle wreck on rural highway
A Mississippi man died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that James Holifield, 63, of Lucedale, died in a fatal accident on Highway 613 in George County. Holifield was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when the vehicle collided with...
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
WDAM-TV
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
WDAM-TV
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
Two neglected horses rescued in Moselle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two malnourished and neglected horses were rescued in Moselle on Thursday, September 1. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the horses were rescued from Ben Thompson Road. They’re at least ten-years-old, but likely in their mid-teens. “Deputies found the conditions the horses were living in to be […]
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. deputies find $100,000 worth of narcotics after traffic stop
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A routine traffic stop in Lamar County led to the arrest of three burglary suspects and the seizure of almost $100,000 worth of prescription narcotics. The suspects - Earnest Dwayne Hudson, III, Corry Wayne Cornett and Byron Anthony Edwards, Jr. - were reportedly driving a...
WLOX
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal accident on Highway 613 in George County on Saturday to be James Holifield, 63, of Lucedale. Holifield was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when the vehicle collided with a 2012...
WDAM-TV
Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Founded in 1904 and rebuilt in 1952, St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church is a staple and safe haven for the Sumrall community. With the pandemic interrupting services for the last two years, church members said they’re ready to get back in pews, but now there’s a bigger issue - water damage due to continuous flooding.
WDAM-TV
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
WDAM-TV
Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager has been reported missing from the Forrest County area. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Carrie Anderson was last seen at her grandmother’s home on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community on Thursday. Anderson is described as a white...
