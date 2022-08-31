After the anticipation and excitement of taking on Purdue in a prime-time, season-opening matchup, Penn State football managed to escape West Lafayette with a 35-31 victory. Capped off by a touchdown toss to Keyvone Lee, Sean Clifford led an eight-play, 80-yard game-winning drive in just 1:25 to bring home the win. Drew Allar also checked into the game during Clifford’s 26-minute absence and went 2-for-4 for 26 yards passing, which was met with excitement by Penn Staters across the country, but leaves room for some interesting conversation surrounding the quarterback room.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO