The California Highway Patrol (CHP), Oceanside Area, will be deploying a driving under the influence (DUI) safety checkpoint on Thursday, September 8, 2022, somewhere within the unincorporated area of Valley Center. The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by numerous CHP Officers who are highly trained in the detection of alcohol and / or drug impaired drivers. Officers will also be equipped with handheld breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood-alcohol concentration of suspected drunk drivers. Offenders will be processed at the checkpoint and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
