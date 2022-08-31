Read full article on original website
Sheriff search for possibly armed, dangerous man in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching San Marcos for a man who may be armed and dangerous, authorities said.
Valley Roadrunner
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for Thursday
The California Highway Patrol (CHP), Oceanside Area, will be deploying a driving under the influence (DUI) safety checkpoint on Thursday, September 8, 2022, somewhere within the unincorporated area of Valley Center. The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by numerous CHP Officers who are highly trained in the detection of alcohol and / or drug impaired drivers. Officers will also be equipped with handheld breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood-alcohol concentration of suspected drunk drivers. Offenders will be processed at the checkpoint and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ escapes house arrest in San Diego
The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.
11 arrested, 51 cited in street takeovers over Labor Day weekend in San Diego
Authorities in San Diego, including the California Highway Patrol, made 11 arrests and issued dozens of citations during an operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers over Labor Day weekend.
Officer injured after woman suspected of DUI crashes into patrol vehicle
An officer was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a woman suspected of DUI crashed into his patrol vehicle, according to San Diego Police.
SDPD: Man's body found in San Diego parking lot
Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. from a concerned citizen who found the body of a deceased adult male in a parking lot in the 1800 block of San Diego Avenue.
Teenage boy arrested in connection to man's stabbing death in Imperial Beach
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach Thursday night.
Seven drivers were issued citations during Chula Vista checkpoint
Seven drivers were issued citations for driving unlicensed/suspended licenses at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista.
Boy, 17, Arrested at Border in 19-Year-Old’s Imperial Beach Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
Shooting in San Diego's Southcrest area leaves man dead
San Diego Police say a 40-year-old man was shot to death Monday night after an argument with another man on Una Avenue.
San Diego police respond to Colina del Sol stabbing
According to the San Diego Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 50th St.
chulavistatoday.com
Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam
A federal judge sentenced two men to nine years and two years in prison for their role in a large-scale criminal enterprise that swindled over $300,000 from ten elderly victims in San Diego County. Timothy Ingram, 30, of North Hollywood, California, and 46-year-old Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced...
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
'Amazing' discovery after Border 32 Fire burns century-old home
Dulzura woman makes 'amazing' discovery after Border 32 Fire burns family's century-old home last week
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
crimevoice.com
Santa Ana gang Member Arrested for Murder of 20-year-old Man
A convicted felon and gang member was arrested after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on a sidewalk in Santa Ana. The suspect, a 24-year-old Edgar Martinez, was identified with the use of surveillance video that captured the incident. The shooting took place shortly before...
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Former Marine pleads not guilty to girlfriend's 2016 San Diego murder
Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr, 37, has been on the run for six years and is accused of murdering his girlfriend in Allied Gardens, and fleeing the country.
San Diego Channel
Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in Imperial Beach, sheriff says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a fatal stabbing on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach that happened Thursday night. Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the drive's 900 block around 11:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported in the area, according to a press release.
