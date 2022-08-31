Read full article on original website
2news.com
Sparks man arrested on kidnapping, battery charges
A Sparks man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly kidnapping two people and firing multiple shots from a stolen car. On September 2nd, at approximately 6:00 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of Marina Gateway Dr and E. Lincoln in reference to a hit and run auto vs pedestrian accident.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD cracks down on dangerous, hazardous motorcycle riding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on hazardous and aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two arrests, 29 citations and four warnings, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The two arrests were for driving under the influence. Five officers from the RPD traffic section conducted the operation in high-traffic areas, police...
Proceedings in Fernley murder case halted pending competency evaluation
It could be months before Troy Driver, accused of killing Fernley teen Naomi Irion, is back in court. All court hearings in what is expected to be a death penalty case have been now officially suspended and vacated, according to documents filed Thursday in Fernley Justice Court. ...
2news.com
Reno man Sentenced to Prison for Large-Scale Retail Theft Ring
A Reno man was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to 71 months in prison — with five months to run concurrent to his current state time and the remainder to run consecutive to his state time — followed by three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen items from drug abusers and reselling the items online.
FOX Reno
Man arrested for Fernley shooting, charged with first degree murder
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars for a shooting in Fernley that left one person dead this week, announced Wednesday by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Edward Doyle Small has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after police say...
Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
mynews4.com
Body camera footage shows man wielding knife shot, killed by officers in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — ***WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic for some audiences***. Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Sparks in late August. Police responded to an apartment on the 1600 block of...
Sparks police body camera footage shows fatal shooting of man who injured son with knife
This article has been updated to correct the street on which the shooting occurred. Sparks police fatally shot 59-year-old Francisco Pena on Aug. 22 in an apartment complex on Merchant Street. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Identify Victim, Suspect in Deadly Shooting
The victim and the suspect have been identified in a homicide investigation out of Lyon County. Lyon County deputies say they got a call about a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Vincent Eugene Small was the victim of a gunshot wound...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)
The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley
Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After leaving Scene Of Homicide In Fernley
Deputies say it stemmed from a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane. Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
2news.com
Man Shot, Killed Outside Liquor Store in Downtown Reno
One man is dead after being shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno Monday night. It happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m. Police say when they arrived, there was one unidentified man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An officer on...
KCRA.com
Celebration of life scheduled for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A celebration of life has been scheduled for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, the teen who was found last month in a Truckee-area lake weeks after going missing. Organizers of "Find Kiely Rodni" said the community will come together to celebrate Rodni's life on Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest. On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?
Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
Check out how the Burning Man effigy has changed over the years
After seven days of celebration and debauchery in the Black Rock Desert, Burning Man 2022 will reach the much-anticipated igniting of the neon green effigy Saturday. The "Waking Dreams" iteration of the Man will be the 37th burned since the very first in 1986 – including one virtual and one broadcast – and the wooden giant has gone through quite the evolution. ...
FOX Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
