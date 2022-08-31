ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

Sparks man arrested on kidnapping, battery charges

A Sparks man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly kidnapping two people and firing multiple shots from a stolen car. On September 2nd, at approximately 6:00 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of Marina Gateway Dr and E. Lincoln in reference to a hit and run auto vs pedestrian accident.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD cracks down on dangerous, hazardous motorcycle riding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on hazardous and aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two arrests, 29 citations and four warnings, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The two arrests were for driving under the influence. Five officers from the RPD traffic section conducted the operation in high-traffic areas, police...
RENO, NV
Sparks, NV
2news.com

Reno man Sentenced to Prison for Large-Scale Retail Theft Ring

A Reno man was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to 71 months in prison — with five months to run concurrent to his current state time and the remainder to run consecutive to his state time — followed by three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen items from drug abusers and reselling the items online.
RENO, NV
8 News Now

Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley

Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Man Shot, Killed Outside Liquor Store in Downtown Reno

One man is dead after being shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno Monday night. It happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m. Police say when they arrived, there was one unidentified man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An officer on...
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

Celebration of life scheduled for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A celebration of life has been scheduled for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, the teen who was found last month in a Truckee-area lake weeks after going missing. Organizers of "Find Kiely Rodni" said the community will come together to celebrate Rodni's life on Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest. On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?

Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Check out how the Burning Man effigy has changed over the years

After seven days of celebration and debauchery in the Black Rock Desert, Burning Man 2022 will reach the much-anticipated igniting of the neon green effigy Saturday. The "Waking Dreams" iteration of the Man will be the 37th burned since the very first in 1986 – including one virtual and one broadcast – and the wooden giant has gone through quite the evolution. ...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV

