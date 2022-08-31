TRUCKEE, Calif. — A celebration of life has been scheduled for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, the teen who was found last month in a Truckee-area lake weeks after going missing. Organizers of "Find Kiely Rodni" said the community will come together to celebrate Rodni's life on Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater.

