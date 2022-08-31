Packers Finalize Most of Practice Squad

The 16-man practice squad will include quarterback Danny Etling, receiver Juwann Winfree and a fresh face at cornerback.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Danny Etling signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad and was part of Wednesday's practice on Ray Nitschke Field.

Etling, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2018, had a strong preseason as Green Bay’s third quarterback. Had he thrown enough passes to quality, he would have ranked first in completion percentage and second in passer rating. He added a 51-yard touchdown run.

“I think I played well enough to be a part of a team,” Etling said this week. “It’s my belief that I belong in the NFL and will be on a roster in some sense, and it’s my job to continue to be ready. Regardless of what the team decides, I’d love to be here, and obviously I’d love to be No. 3, but that one’s out of my control. So, it’s about continuing my growth as a quarterback and continue getting ready for the season, because you never know when you’re needed, and you want to step up and deliver.”

With receiver Juwann Winfree returning, agent Mike McCartney said on Wednesday evening , 15 spots have been filled. The last spot will go to safety Micah Abernathy, assuming he clears waivers.

The Packers are going with only Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as running backs on the 53-man roster but brought back explosive rookie Tyler Goodson and steady Patrick Taylor for their practice squad, coach Matt LaFleur said.

Green Bay activated veteran kicker Mason Crosby off PUP but signed impressive Ramiz Ahmed to the practice squad.

“I think when Mason’s ready to kick and he’s fully ready to go, he’ll kick for us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Wednesday. “I think Ramiz did a great job while he’s here and we’re excited to get him back on the practice squad to see how he grows as well. I do think if for some reason Mason can’t go that we have a very capable guy to go in there and make those kicks if we need.”

With the signing of veteran safety Rudy Ford , the Packers released Abernathy, who had gone from the USFL to injury replacement to the 53-man roster. The Packers hope to re-sign him to the practice squad, Gutekunst said. He will have to clear waivers first.

Including seventh-round pick Jonathan Ford, the Packers kept six defensive linemen on their roster and brought back the impressive duo of Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton to the practice squad.

One outsider the Packers are adding is cornerback Benjie Franklin . At Tarleton State, he intercepted eight passes with two pick-sixes in three seasons. He went undrafted and spent training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars. At 5-foot-11 1/2, he ran his 40 in 4.32 seconds.

“That guy is really twitchy and when he breaks, he is going to break on that ball and he is going to get there and close fast,” Jaguars cornerback Shaq Griffin said . “I love the way Benjie has been attacking this field. The way he has been practicing. He is definitely a sponge.”

One player who was released, center/guard Michal Menet, was not re-signed.

Packers Practice Squad

Here are other players who are re-signing with the Packers, according to sources, other media outlets and the best sources of all, coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Quarterback Danny Etling

Running back Tyler Goodson

Running back Patrick Taylor

Receiver Travis Fulgham

Receiver Juwann Winfree

Offensive tackle Caleb Jones

Defensive tackle Jack Heflin

Defensive tackle Chris Slayton

Outside linebacker Kobe Jones

Outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton

Inside linebacker Ray Wilborn

Cornerback Rico Gafford

Cornerback Kiondre Thomas

Cornerback Benjie Franklin

Kicker Ramiz Ahmed