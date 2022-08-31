ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Man dead, child in critical condition after fire in Hall County

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tskxe_0hcnU3pB00

HALL COUNTY — The Hall County Fire Department said a house fire left one man dead and a child in critical condition on Tuesday.

Fire officials arrived just before 11 p.m. at a Gainesville home engulfed in flames.

The unidentified man died on the way to the hospital, and one of the children in the home is in critical condition.

Another adult and a child were transported and treated for smoke inhalation before they were released from the hospital.

The department says the home is destroyed.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and Hall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB-TV Atlanta

Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Man dead, child injured in Hall Co housefire

A man is dead and a child was, at last report, in critical condition after a house fire in Hall County. Hall County firefighters are searching for the cause of the deadly blaze. From WSB TV…. The Hall County Fire Department said a house fire late on Tuesday left one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Accidents
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Gainesville, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says

HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
HARTWELL, GA
accesswdun.com

Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen

A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
HART COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Accident#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 dead, 1 injured in Old National Highway crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man arrested in connection with overdose death

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Cleveland Police Department on Wednesday arrested a Gillsville man in connection with the August overdose death of a Cleveland woman. Olaffia Hester, 27, is accused of felony murder after Katelyn Baker, 23 was found dead in a hotel on Aug. 19. According...
CLEVELAND, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy