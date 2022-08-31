Man dead, child in critical condition after fire in Hall County

HALL COUNTY — The Hall County Fire Department said a house fire left one man dead and a child in critical condition on Tuesday.

Fire officials arrived just before 11 p.m. at a Gainesville home engulfed in flames.

The unidentified man died on the way to the hospital, and one of the children in the home is in critical condition.

Another adult and a child were transported and treated for smoke inhalation before they were released from the hospital.

The department says the home is destroyed.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and Hall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause.

©2022 Cox Media Group