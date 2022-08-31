ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

By Shereen Siewert
 6 days ago
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPoints

1. Mukwonago(6)2-069

2. Kimberly(1)2-057

3. Waunakee–2-044

4. Muskego–2-041

5. Bay Port–2-037

6. Neenah–2-021

(tie) Hartland Arrowhead–2-021

8. Franklin–1-116

9. Brookfield Central–2-013

10. Homestead–1-112

Others receiving votes: Appleton North 7. Fond du Lac. Oak Creek 7. Sussex Hamilton 7. New Richmond 6. Madison Memorial 6. Sun Prairie West 6. Sun Prairie East 6. West De Pere 4. River Falls 4.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPoints

1. Catholic Memorial(6)2-066

2. Monroe–2-051

3. Rice Lake–2-047

4. Ellsworth–1-128

(tie) Freedom–2-028

6. Columbus–2-027

7. Mayville–2-024

8. Pewaukee(1)1-122

9. Edgewood–2-021

10. Racine St. Catherine’s–2-011

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 9. New Berlin Eisenhower 9. Fox Valley Lutheran 8. Lakeland 7. Northwestern 6. Brodhead/Juda 5. St. Croix Central 5. Kewaskum 4. Lake Mills 3. Grafton 2. Lodi 2.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPoints

1. St. Mary’s Springs(3)2-061

2. Aquinas(4)2-057

3. Regis–2-048

4. Edgar–2-034

5. Coleman–2-024

6. Colby–2-022

(tie) Mondovi–2-022

8. Black Hawk8Warren IL–2-021

9. Darlington–1-119

10. Bangor–2-018

Others receiving votes: Reedsville 16. Cashton 16. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Auburndale 6. Shiocton 5. Markesan 5. Potosi-Cassville 1. Manawa Little Wolf 1.

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Kenosha News. August 31, 2022. Wisconsin is not keeping pace with special education funding needs. That seemed to be the bottom line on a Lee Newspapers report this month that chronicled how costs for special education have grown significantly over the past 40 years, but state reimbursement rates to school districts have lagged considerably.
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of 'food deserts'

When Tony Moore wants to make a quick grocery run, his options are limited. Most of the foods that fill the shelves in his Kenosha, Wisconsin neighborhood are laden with sugar and fat — chips, soda and other sweets. Moore calls it the kind of food you eat to just “fill your stomach.” It’s the only food he can find at a gas station, after all.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Robert Camel

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for Robert Camel. He is wanted for a parole violation and has strong ties to Racine.
Business of the Week: Connexus Credit Union

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying 'You're Drunk'

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
Environmental groups ask Army Corps of Engineers for review of Line 5 reroute

A group of environmental organizations have sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, calling on the agency to conduct an environmental review for the proposed new segment of Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin. Doing so, the groups argue, will provide an assessment which is independent from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The Aug. 29 letter was jointly submitted by Midwest Environmental Advocates, Clean Wisconsin, Honor the Earth, the Sierra Club’s Wisconsin chapter, Wisconsin Green Fire, 350 Wisconsin, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Fiscal Facts: Public sector workforce takes a hit

Amid a historically tight labor market, reports from Wisconsin’s largest public employee retirement systems show that between retirements and other exits, state and local employees left their jobs at record rates in 2021. While most of those workers have been replaced, the increase in turnover raises questions about the...
Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair

(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
